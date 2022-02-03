Crypto Data Firm Raises $69,420,000 At $1-Billion Valuation

bySamyuktha Sriram
February 3, 2022 9:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Data Firm Raises $69,420,000 At $1-Billion Valuation

Dune Analytics, a web3 analytics platform that lets users create and use dashboards from Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) smart contract data, has achieved unicorn status after its latest round of funding.

What Happened: The firm raised $69,420,000 — a number that bears significance in meme-focused communities like the crypto space — in a Series B round led by Coatue.

The round also saw participation from existing investors such as Multicoin Capital and Dragonfly Capital.

Dune’s platform supports data queries for five blockchains: Ethereum, Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), Optimism, Binance Smart Chain, and xDAI, with plans to incorporate all Layer-1 and Layer-2 smart contract platforms.

“In legacy finance, only insiders get access to valuable data. Dune supports the next generation of analysts who will neither wear suits nor work for investment banks. Instead, these pioneers will have quirky animals as profile pictures and collaborate openly across the world,” said Dune Analytics co-founder and CEO Fredrik Haga.

“Being a Dune Wizard will be both more fun and profitable than being a Wall Street analyst.''

Crypto-related businesses are quickly becoming a key focus area for venture firms. Last month, Silicon Valley-based Andreessen Horowitz said it had raised $4.5 billion for a new series of crypto funds.

More recently, crypto exchange FTX closed a $400-million Series C funding round at a $32-billion valuation. At the time of writing, FTX’s valuation was about three times the current capitalization of major retail-focused online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD).

Photo by James Lee on Unsplash.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Financing Markets

Related Articles

GameStop Announces Immutable (IMX) As NFT Marketplace Partner: What You Need To Know

GameStop Announces Immutable (IMX) As NFT Marketplace Partner: What You Need To Know

A month after a report that GameStop was partnering with cryptocurrencies and hiring for its NFT marketplace, one partner has announced details on how the video game retailer could enter the sector. read more
Has Bitcoin Chosen The 'Dangerous Path' And Will Ethereum Turn The Tide? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

Has Bitcoin Chosen The 'Dangerous Path' And Will Ethereum Turn The Tide? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded notably lower as of Wednesday evening, four analysts and expert traders shar read more
Jack Dorsey Says NFTs Are The 'Wrong Answer' To Sort Of The 'Right Question'

Jack Dorsey Says NFTs Are The 'Wrong Answer' To Sort Of The 'Right Question'

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) co-founder and Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey said that while non fungible tokens (NFTs) are trying to empower music artists, they are the “wrong answer” as they a read more
$320M In Crypto Sinks Down The Wormhole As Ethereum-Solana Bridge Hacked

$320M In Crypto Sinks Down The Wormhole As Ethereum-Solana Bridge Hacked

A popular Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) bridge, Wormhole, lost more than $320 million after it was apparently attacked. read more