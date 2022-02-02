Shiba Inu Whale Adds Another 48B SHIB To Their Wallet, A New Crypto Whale Favorite?

A cryptocurrency whale just acquired nearly 48 billion Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens, as the coin is starting to attract more and more large-holder interest.

What Happened: A crypto whale acquired 47,954,038,442 Shiba Inu tokens on Wednesday, as pointed out in a tweet by crypto data platform WhaleStats.

As of press time, this number of tokens is worth well over $1 million. This whale's wallet now holds 1.15 trillion SHIB for a total market value of nearly $25 million.

The report follows a major Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) whale acquiring nearly 50 billion SHIB on Monday, worth nearly $1.1 million, bumping his bag to a total of over 1.76 trillion Shiba Inu tokens for a total value of nearly $39 million as of Tuesday. This instance was particularly noteworthy since that address — known as "Juraiya" — is recognized as the 13th most valuable Ethereum wallet.

SHIB Price Action: As of press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00002109 after seeing its price fall by about 2.5% over the last 24 hours.

