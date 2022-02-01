Major Ethereum Whale Buys 50B SHIB As Burns Continue To Decrease Supply

byAdrian Zmudzinski
February 1, 2022 4:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Major Ethereum Whale Buys 50B SHIB As Burns Continue To Decrease Supply

One of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) most valuable wallets just added 50 billion Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to its already hefty reserves of the token as burn mechanisms continue decreasing the coin's supply.

What Happened: Transaction data shared by large transaction tracking service WhaleStats show that the 13th most valuable Ethereum wallet known as "Juraiya" acquired nearly 50 billion SHIB on Monday — worth nearly $1.1 million as of press time.

See Also: Shiba Inu (SHIB) To $1? Why The Dog-Themed Coin is Buzzing Today  

The address now holds a total of over 1.76 trillion Shiba Inu tokens for a total value of nearly $39 million as of Tuesday. This major bet on Shiba Inu follows the Shiba Inu community burning (permanently destroying) 1,312,743,122.49 SHIB for a total current value of over $28,000 in January according to ShibBurn data.

SHIB Price Action: As of press time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00002169 after seeing its price increase by over 1% over the last 24 hours.

Photo: Courtesy of Diverse Stock Photos on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and  read more
Virtual Land Just Sold For 17,000 MANA In Decentraland

Virtual Land Just Sold For 17,000 MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $46,580, which is 3.63x the current floor price of 4.64 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($46,580 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. read more
Virtual Land Just Sold For 48,888 MANA In Decentraland

Virtual Land Just Sold For 48,888 MANA In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $133,953, which is 10.45x the current floor price of 4.64 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($133,953 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. read more
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $189,060 (69,000 MANA) In Decentraland

Metaverse Land Just Sold For $189,060 (69,000 MANA) In Decentraland

What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $189,060, which is 14.75x the current floor price of 4.64 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ($189,060 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. read more