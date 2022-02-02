MicroStrategy Reports $147M Impairment Charges On Bitcoin In Q4 — But It's Not Backing Down

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 2, 2022 1:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
MicroStrategy Reports $147M Impairment Charges On Bitcoin In Q4 — But It's Not Backing Down

MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) recorded a digital asset impairment charge of $146.6 million in the recent fourth quarter, but the business intelligence firm continues to add more Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to its holdings.

What Happened: MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor, a self-proclaimed Bitcoin bull, announced on Twitter that the company has purchased an additional 660 bitcoins for about $25 million in cash, at an average price of about $37,865 per bitcoin.

The company — the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin — said in a regulatory filing that it made the purchase between Dec. 30, 2021 and Jan. 31, 2022.

As at the end of January, MicroStrategy held about 125,051 bitcoins that were acquired for an aggregate purchase price of $3.78 billion.

At the time of writing, the price of Bitcoin is $38,681.06. This implies that Microstrategy’s Bitcoin holdings are now worth $4.8 billion, down from $5.9 billion in early December.

MicroStrategy reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $89.9 million, or $8.43 per share, on Tuesday.

See also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: The rise in acceptance of Bitcoin as a major store of value and payment option has been influenced by major corporations adding the cryptocurrency to their balance sheet.

The price of Bitcoin — the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization — is stabilizing after falling in January amid worries about monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The apex cryptocurrency is down 43.8% from its all-time high of $68,789.63 touched in November.

Price Action: MicroStrategy shares closed almost 1.4% higher in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $373.00, but fell 0.5% in the after-hours session to $371.00.

Bitcoin is up almost 0.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $38,709.23 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trudge Higher As Dollar Index Falls — Why These Trading Levels Are Still 'Dangerous'

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Earnings News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trudge Higher As Dollar Index Falls — Why These Trading Levels Are Still 'Dangerous'

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trudge Higher As Dollar Index Falls — Why These Trading Levels Are Still 'Dangerous'

Major coins traded in the green at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.2% to $1.85 trillion.  read more
Arizona Senator Who Proposed The Bitcoin Bill Says People Should Be Able To Buy Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Because It's A Matter of 'Freedom'

Arizona Senator Who Proposed The Bitcoin Bill Says People Should Be Able To Buy Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Because It's A Matter of 'Freedom'

Senator Wendy Rogers (R-AZ) said that people should have the freedom to buy other cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), even if some of the digital coins are not "as read more
Has Bitcoin Confirmed Reversal And Is Ethereum In Sideways Consolidation? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

Has Bitcoin Confirmed Reversal And Is Ethereum In Sideways Consolidation? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and other major cryptocurrencies traded higher on Monday evening, four analysts and ex read more
Cathie Wood Loads Up In These 3 Crypto-Linked Stocks On Monday

Cathie Wood Loads Up In These 3 Crypto-Linked Stocks On Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday loaded up more shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and Block read more