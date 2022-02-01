Arizona Senator Who Proposed The Bitcoin Bill Says People Should Be Able To Buy Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Because It's A Matter of 'Freedom'

Senator Wendy Rogers (R-AZ) said that people should have the freedom to buy other cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), even if some of the digital coins are not "as good as" apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What Happened: Rogers took to Twitter to say that while she did not understand the two meme coins, she understands freedom.

I don't understand the SHIB. I don't understand the Doge. But I do understand freedom. People should be able to buy whatever digital coins they want. Even if they aren't as good as #Bitcoin. — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) February 1, 2022

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban are some of the big proponents of Dogecoin — which shot to prominence last year.

Why It Matters: Rogers move to pacify the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu community comes after she recently introduced legislation that would make Bitcoin legal tender in the state of Arizona.

The bill called SB 1341 would amend the existing list of accepted legal tender in Arizona if approved. Rogers has said she wants to help make the Grand Canyon state cryptocurrencyZ-friendly.

A report by CoinDesk noted that the U.S. Constitution does not allow individual states to create their own legal tender.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 4.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1436 at press time, while Shiba Inu is up 6.1% during the period to $0.00002192.

