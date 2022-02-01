Arizona Senator Who Proposed The Bitcoin Bill Says People Should Be Able To Buy Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Because It's A Matter of 'Freedom'

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 1, 2022 8:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Arizona Senator Who Proposed The Bitcoin Bill Says People Should Be Able To Buy Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Because It's A Matter of 'Freedom'

Senator Wendy Rogers (R-AZ) said that people should have the freedom to buy other cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), even if some of the digital coins are not "as good as" apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What Happened: Rogers took to Twitter to say that while she did not understand the two meme coins, she understands freedom.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban are some of the big proponents of Dogecoin — which shot to prominence last year.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: Rogers move to pacify the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu community comes after she recently introduced legislation that would make Bitcoin legal tender in the state of Arizona.

The bill called SB 1341 would amend the existing list of accepted legal tender in Arizona if approved. Rogers has said she wants to help make the Grand Canyon state cryptocurrencyZ-friendly.

A report by CoinDesk noted that the U.S. Constitution does not allow individual states to create their own legal tender.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 4.6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1436 at press time, while Shiba Inu is up 6.1% during the period to $0.00002192.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Has Bitcoin Confirmed Reversal And Is Ethereum In Sideways Consolidation? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

Has Bitcoin Confirmed Reversal And Is Ethereum In Sideways Consolidation? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and other major cryptocurrencies traded higher on Monday evening, four analysts and ex read more
Cathie Wood Loads Up In These 3 Crypto-Linked Stocks On Monday

Cathie Wood Loads Up In These 3 Crypto-Linked Stocks On Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday loaded up more shares in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD), Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and Block read more
Did India Just Legalize Cryptocurrencies? What You Should Know About This Key Event That Could Impact Prices Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Did India Just Legalize Cryptocurrencies? What You Should Know About This Key Event That Could Impact Prices Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Cryptocurrencies found a key mention in the Union Budget of India for 2022-23 — a highly-followed event where the country’s central government lays out its financial plan for the next fiscal year. read more
Why Metaverse-Play Decentraland (MANA) Is Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum Today

Why Metaverse-Play Decentraland (MANA) Is Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum Today

Ethereum-based virtual world platform Decentraland (MANA) is outperforming the wider cryptocurrency market late Monday amid metaverse optimism. read more