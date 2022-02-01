Why Metaverse-Play Decentraland (MANA) Is Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum Today

Ethereum-based virtual world platform Decentraland (MANA) is outperforming the wider cryptocurrency market late Monday amid metaverse optimism.

Decentraland Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 12.4% 24-hour against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) 8.1% 24-hour against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) 4.1% 7-day 37.8% 30-day -16.65% YTD performance -16.75%

Why It’s Moving? MANA moved higher alongside other Metaverse plays like The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap remained flat at $1.7 trillion.

MANA gained traction among retail traders as the token trended on Stocktwits. The coin was also seen trending on CoinMarketCap price-tracking website.

Rapper Ice Cube offered a “guided tour” in Decentraland through a tweet on Monday. The artist said visitors could check out the “coolest show in town” titled “Man vs. Machine,” which contained art by him and Trevor Jones, a traditional painter who says he is fascinated with art and tech collaboration.

Want a guided tour in @decentraland ?

Book a date: Tue, 1 Feb from 5-6 pm UTC

You'll visit the coolest show in town, Man vs. Machine, with art by @trevorjonesart @icecube built by @V_A_L_I_A_N_T Parkour to the top – get a reward Details below https://t.co/9TXo6BoXs7 pic.twitter.com/v6oshtVjVp — Ice Cube (@icecube) January 31, 2022

Meanwhile, a Chinese New Year Carnival, organized by Metaverse Labs, is also taking place on Decentraland.

