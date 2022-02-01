Why Metaverse-Play Decentraland (MANA) Is Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum Today
Ethereum-based virtual world platform Decentraland (MANA) is outperforming the wider cryptocurrency market late Monday amid metaverse optimism.
|Time-frame
|% Change (+/-)
|24-hour
|12.4%
|24-hour against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)
|8.1%
|24-hour against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
|4.1%
|7-day
|37.8%
|30-day
|-16.65%
|
YTD performance
|-16.75%
Why It’s Moving? MANA moved higher alongside other Metaverse plays like The Sandbox (SAND) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap remained flat at $1.7 trillion.
MANA gained traction among retail traders as the token trended on Stocktwits. The coin was also seen trending on CoinMarketCap price-tracking website.
Rapper Ice Cube offered a “guided tour” in Decentraland through a tweet on Monday. The artist said visitors could check out the “coolest show in town” titled “Man vs. Machine,” which contained art by him and Trevor Jones, a traditional painter who says he is fascinated with art and tech collaboration.
Want a guided tour in @decentraland ?
Book a date: Tue, 1 Feb from 5-6 pm UTC
You'll visit the coolest show in town, Man vs. Machine, with art by @trevorjonesart @icecube built by @V_A_L_I_A_N_T Parkour to the top – get a reward Details below https://t.co/9TXo6BoXs7 pic.twitter.com/v6oshtVjVp
— Ice Cube (@icecube) January 31, 2022
Meanwhile, a Chinese New Year Carnival, organized by Metaverse Labs, is also taking place on Decentraland.
虎年行大运！祝大家新春快乐、平安健康、万事如意！https://t.co/Fg0sff2BJJ
— Decentraland (@decentraland) January 31, 2022
Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin On The Rise — Sorry To Play Debbie Downer But Here's Why These Analysts Refuse To Sound The All-Clear Alarm
Photo: Courtesy of Decentraland
