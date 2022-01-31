Want To Invest In A Crypto Exchange That's Now Worth Three Robinhoods With A Massive $32B Valuation?

byAdrian Zmudzinski
January 31, 2022 1:46 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Want To Invest In A Crypto Exchange That's Now Worth Three Robinhoods With A Massive $32B Valuation?

Major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT) has closed its $400 million Series C funding round, reaching a valuation of $32 billion — about three times the current capitalization of major retail-focused online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD).

What Happened: During this latest found, FTX raised money from investors including SoftBank, Paradigm, Tiger Global, and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board who also joined the cap table of FTX.US as part of the deal, according to a report from The Block.

For comparison, Google Finance data shows that Robinhood is currently worth only about $10.94 billion, which is about one-third of the $32 billion value of FTX. The firm is now also worth more than behemoths such as Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) and Nasdaq.

See Also: FTX (FORMERLY BLOCKFOLIO) REVIEW

During an interview with The Block, Sam Bankman-Fried said that "there's a big difference between public and private markets" in that while the crypto market is currently bearish, private investments continue to move at their own pace. He also said that FTX plans to announce a batch of new licenses to expand its global operations in the coming months.

Looking ahead, Bankman-Fried said that he sees the exchange becoming "the backbone of all assets" and "the one-stop, mobile, wallet system."

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Cryptocurrency FTX Token Rises More Than 6% In 24 hours

Cryptocurrency FTX Token Rises More Than 6% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, FTX Token's (CRYPTO: FTT) price has risen 6.36% to $43.7. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 26.0% gain, moving from $34.83 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $84.18. read more
FinTech Platform YouHodler Adds New Coins To Enhance Trading And Staking

FinTech Platform YouHodler Adds New Coins To Enhance Trading And Staking

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. read more
Thursday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Thursday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more