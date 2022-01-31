NEM, Synthetix Network Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) is up 10.79% at $17.93. Chainlink’s current trading volume totals $919.01 million, a 24.73% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LINK’s estimated market cap is $8,389,384,699.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 467,009,549.52

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 71,045,427.62

Max Supply: 270,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98

Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39

Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

Circulating Supply: 875,040,181.04

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,519,144,746.09

Max Supply: 2,193,864,627.32

LOSERS

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) decreased by 1.3% to $0.61 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.12 billion, which is 38.78% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRP’s estimated market cap is $29,106,237,644.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 47,736,918,345.00

Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 201,347,327.48

Max Supply: 241,827,151.57

Circulating Supply: 18,965,995.39

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 69,531,708.23

Max Supply: 84,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41

Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 6,547,564,413.56

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

