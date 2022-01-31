NEM, Synthetix Network Token Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) is up 10.79% at $17.93. Chainlink’s current trading volume totals $919.01 million, a 24.73% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $LINK’s estimated market cap is $8,389,384,699.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 467,009,549.52
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) is up 9.92% at $53.94. The trading volume for this coin is currently $624.67 million, which is 44.5% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AXS’s estimated market cap is $3,842,405,250.00.
Circulating Supply: 71,045,427.62
Max Supply: 270,000,000.00
- Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) rose 8.6% to $29.28 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 20.15 million, which is 52.44% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $HNT’s estimated market cap is $2,920,113,029.00.
Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98
Max Supply: 223,000,000.00
- Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 7.94% to $3.2 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 356.06 million, which is 32.7% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CRV’s estimated market cap is $1,251,491,370.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00
- Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) rose 7.71% to $3.31 over the past 24 hours. Tezos’s current trading volume totals $246.25 million, a 4.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XTZ’s estimated market cap is $2,900,468,514.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 875,040,181.04
Max Supply: Not Available
- Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) increased by 7.53% to $2.59. Celsius Network’s current trading volume totals $3.54 million, a 24.95% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,096,793,822.00.
Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
Max Supply: Not Available
- Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) rose 7.48% to $2.53 over the past 24 hours. Decentraland’s current trading volume totals $593.88 million, a 65.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $MANA’s estimated market cap is $3,817,893,890.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 1,519,144,746.09
Max Supply: 2,193,864,627.32
LOSERS
- XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) decreased by 1.3% to $0.61 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.12 billion, which is 38.78% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XRP’s estimated market cap is $29,106,237,644.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 47,736,918,345.00
Max Supply: 100,000,000,000.00
- Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) fell 1.29% to $5.31 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token’s current trading volume totals $87.90 million, a 2.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,069,292,315.00.
Circulating Supply: 201,347,327.48
Max Supply: 241,827,151.57
- Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) fell 1.28% to $90.93 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $54.43 million, a 78.8% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BSV’s estimated market cap is $1,722,789,759.00.
Circulating Supply: 18,965,995.39
Max Supply: Not Available
- NEM (CRYPTO: XEM) declined by 1.28% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. NEM’s current trading volume totals $17.29 million, a 72.12% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $XEM’s estimated market cap is $930,114,320.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 8,999,999,999.00
Max Supply: Not Available
- Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) decreased by 1.26% to $108.91 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 412.29 million, which is 74.72% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,580,400,695.00.
Circulating Supply: 69,531,708.23
Max Supply: 84,000,000.00
- Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) decreased by 1.16% to $1.05 over the past 24 hours. Cardano’s current trading volume totals $634.84 million, a 65.76% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 33,573,901,833.00.
Circulating Supply: 32,066,390,668.41
Max Supply: 45,000,000,000.00
- Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) declined by 1.09% to $0.95 over the past 24 hours. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $153.71 million, a 62.73% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ALGO’s estimated market cap is $6,241,540,173.00.
Circulating Supply: 6,547,564,413.56
Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
