Crypto Experts On The Best Coins To Hold In A Bear Market

A panel of cryptocurrency experts told Finder what their top cryptocurrency choices would be in a prolonged bear market.

What Happened: According to an analysis published by Finder last week, more than 45% of panelists believe that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is the coin to hold during a market downturn.

The consensus was that Bitcoin was the most “established cryptocurrency” and as such would be the top performer in a bear market.

After Bitcoin, 15% of panelists said Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) would be the best coin to watch.

"Ethereum has the most developers, the most usability and nearly 10 times as much total value locked on its blockchain as its closest competitor. The project is battle-tested and is ready for a bear market, unlike other less-proven coins," said Daniel Polotsky, the founder of Bitcoin ATM operator CoinFlip.

Aside from the top two cryptocurrencies, the panelists said Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) and stablecoins like USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) and Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) were the best coins to hold for value preservation.

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) also advised users that transferring assets into stablecoins could help preserve value when navigating a bear market.

Other top choices to hold in a bear market among Finder’s panelists were Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) and Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA).

By the end of 2025, the panel predicts BTC will be worth $192,800 and climb to $406,400 by the end of 2030.

Photo by Quantitatives.io on Unsplash.