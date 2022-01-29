Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Must Climb Above This Key Level To Avoid Feeding The Bears

byMelanie Schaffer
January 29, 2022 2:16 pm
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) have all settled into bearish flag patterns on the daily chart. The bear flag pattern is created with a steep drop lower forming the pole, which is then followed by a consolidation pattern that brings the stock or crypto higher between a channel with parallel lines or a tightening triangle.

  • For bullish traders, the "trend is your friend" (until it's not) and the stock or crypto may continue to rise upwards within the following channel for a short period of time. Aggressive traders may decide to purchase the stock or crypto at the lower trendline and exit the trade at the higher trendline.
  • Bearish traders will want to watch for a break-down from the lower descending trendline of the flag formation, on high volume, for an entry. When a stock or crypto breaks down from a bear flag pattern, the measured move lower is equal to the length of the pole and should be added to the highest price within the flag.

A bear flag is negated when a stock or crypto regains the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) as support or if the flag rises more than 50% up the length of the pole.

The Bitcoin Chart: Bitcoin is currently trading in a short-term uptrend and has been making a consistent series of higher highs and higher lows since Jan. 24 when the crypto bounced up from the $32,933.33 level.

  • The uptrend, paired with the 21% drop between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22 has settled the crypto into a possible bear flag pattern.
  • On Saturday, Bitcoin was rejecting the eight-day EMA, which is holding the crypto back from negating the bear flag pattern.
  • Bitcoin has resistance above at $38.105 and $39,600 and support below at $35,593.22 and $32,200.

btc_jan._29.png

The Ethereum Chart: Like Bitcoin, Ethereum has been trading in an uptrend since Jan. 24 by making a series of higher highs and higher lows.

  • The uptrend paired with the 34% drop between Jan. 20 and Jan. 24 has settled Ethereum into a possible bear flag pattern.
  • On Saturday, Ethereum was attempting to negate the flag by regaining support at the eight-day EMA.
  • Ethereum has resistance above at $2,609.02 and $2,890 and support below at $2,461.63 and $2,317.64.

eth_jan._29.png

The Dogecoin Chart: Dogecoin’s chart is similar to both Bitcoin and Ethereum in that it has been trading in an uptrend since Jan. 22 and paired with the 35% drop between Jan. 16 and Jan. 22, it has settled into a bear flag pattern.

  • The crypto will need to regain the eight-day EMA to negate the pattern, but lower-than-average volume is holding it back from doing so.
  • If Dogecoin falls below the lower ascending trendline of the flag formation on higher-than-average volume, the bear flag will be confirmed.
  • Dogecoin has resistance above at $0.144 and 16 cents and support below at 12 cents and the 10-cent psychological level.doge_jan._29.png

