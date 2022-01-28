Bitkub Coin, Celsius Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SFM) increased by 15.17% to $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 643.13 thousand, which is 23.4% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SFM’s estimated market cap is $1,087,503,452.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 566,536,435,525.92

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 467,009,549.52

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 76,429,661.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 88,750,000.02

Max Supply: 110,000,000.00

LOSERS

BitTorrent [OLD] (CRYPTO: BTTOLD) fell 3.58% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent [OLD]’s current trading volume totals $1.37 million, a 99.73% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BTTOLD’s estimated market cap is $2,083,462,700.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 283,286,287.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 48,050,068.74

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 937,417,596.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 287,047,216.09

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 3,917,711,141.01

Max Supply: Not Available

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.