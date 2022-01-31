Google Set To Supercharge Chromebooks With Powerful Gaming Features

byAdrian Zmudzinski
January 31, 2022 9:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Google Set To Supercharge Chromebooks With Powerful Gaming Features

Chrome OS — the operative system developed by Google's parent company Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) — is seeking to expand its targeted market segments even further with features aiming to enable gaming on Chromebooks.

What Happened: Changes made to the Chrome OS source code pointed out in a recent 9to5Google article hint at a future release of specific Chromebook models featuring exclusive support for RGB keyboards (a feature popular among gaming devices), specifically models with codenames like VellTaniks, and Ripple.

Per the report, Vell is a gaming machine developed by Quanta, Taniks is a clamshell built by Lenovo's subsidiary LCFC and Ripple is a 2-in-1 machine featuring an RGB keyboard.

See Also: BEST VIDEO GAME STOCKS

Since there is virtually no Chrome OS support for games, Alphabet is reportedly also working on Borealis: a virtualization software that would allow running Linux-compatible titles on its devices.

The list of games that support Linux kernel-based operative systems is surprisingly long, thanks to Valve's Linux-based SteamOS operative system pressuring developers, among other factors.

Furthermore, Alphabet is also running its own Stadia gaming service that lets users stream games that use its servers to do the heavy lifting. This is particularly important to allow newer games to be played on Chromebooks, especially considering that there is limited availability when it comes to graphics processing power on such devices.

This may very well also be a new way to push Stadia, considering that the service has struggled to succeed and was widely described as a failure on Alphabet's part. Although it now appears the tech giant has yet to give up on this project.

Photo: Courtesy of Luis Roca on Flickr

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Former Bank Of Japan Official Says CBDC Is A Threat To Country's Financial Stability

Former Bank Of Japan Official Says CBDC Is A Threat To Country's Financial Stability

Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) former head of financial settlements has changed his mind about creating a central bank digital currency (CBDC). read more
Healthcare Company Uses Blockchain Technology To Fight Counterfeit Medicines

Healthcare Company Uses Blockchain Technology To Fight Counterfeit Medicines

A Singaporean healthcare company has created a blockchain-based application to prevent the consumption of counterfeit medicine and vaccine. read more
Crypto Experts On The Best Coins To Hold In A Bear Market

Crypto Experts On The Best Coins To Hold In A Bear Market

A panel of cryptocurrency experts told Finder what their top cryptocurrency choices would be in a prolonged bear market. read more
$1B Worth Of Ethereum Burned In 30 Days; 95% Net Reduction Makes It 'Hardest Money In The World'

$1B Worth Of Ethereum Burned In 30 Days; 95% Net Reduction Makes It 'Hardest Money In The World'

In the last 30 days, $1 billion worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been “burned” or removed from circulation forever. read more