Visa's Crypto Cards Processed $2.5B In Q1 2022

byAdrian Zmudzinski
January 28, 2022 4:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Visa's Crypto Cards Processed $2.5B In Q1 2022

Payment processing giant Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) processed a significant volume of transactions performed with crypto-backed payment cards during the first quarter of 2022.

What Happened: Visa announced that it processed $2.5 billion worth of crypto card payments in the first quarter of 2022, according to a Friday CNBC report. This is purportedly equivalent to about 70% of the volume of crypto card payments that the company processed during the whole of 2021. Visa CFO Vasant Prabhu told CNBC that this shows "that consumers see utility in having a Visa card linked to an account at a crypto platform."

See Also: BEST CRYPTO CREDIT CARDS 

Prabhu also said that he sees "value in being able to access that liquidity, to fund purchases and manage expenses, and to do so instantly and seamlessly" with crypto. He promised that the company will continue developing crypto products and work to "be a key partner to provide the connectivity, scale, consumer value proposition, reliability and security that is needed for crypto offerings to continue to grow."

Prabhu highlighted that the data also shows that crypto card spending is not concentrated on a specific merchant vertical and people are using such spending tools like a general-purpose account. He also said that this payment volume has been growing despite the crypto market's volatility.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Media

Related Articles

Dave Portnoy Buys Bitcoin: Here's How Much The Barstool Sports Founder HODLS

Dave Portnoy Buys Bitcoin: Here's How Much The Barstool Sports Founder HODLS

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is no stranger to sharing his stock and cryptocurrency purchases with his followers on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). read more
EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Co-Creator Billy Markus On The Negatives Of Cryptocurrency, NFTs And Elon Musk

EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Co-Creator Billy Markus On The Negatives Of Cryptocurrency, NFTs And Elon Musk

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus recently joined Benzinga’s “Moon or Bust” to share his story of creating Dogecoin, how he’s involved today and what he thinks of Elon read more
Bitcoin Leaves Exchanges Spurred By Federal Reserve Comments

Bitcoin Leaves Exchanges Spurred By Federal Reserve Comments

The latest pressure from the central banking system of the U.S. caused an outflow of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more
OpenSea Refunds Millions Due To A Bug Affecting NFT Purchases And Sales

OpenSea Refunds Millions Due To A Bug Affecting NFT Purchases And Sales

OpenSea — the world's top non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace — is returning millions of dollars to users due to an alleged bug. What Happened: OpenSea is contacting and refunding users affected by what many believe to be a bug that allows other users to acquire NFTs at reduced prices. read more