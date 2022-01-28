Bitcoin Leaves Exchanges Spurred By Federal Reserve Comments

byWahid Pessarlay
January 28, 2022 4:27 pm
Bitcoin Leaves Exchanges Spurred By Federal Reserve Comments

The latest pressure from the central banking system of the U.S. caused an outflow of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

What happened: Coindesk reported around $670 million worth of Bitcoin just left centralized exchanges because of the Federal Reserve, according to the data provided by Glassnode, an on-chain data platform.

The outflow shows 18,000 BTC leaving exchanges, with BitMEX having the top amount of 9,500. This might help the markets gain a bullish run since there will be “fewer coins for sale.”

Griffin Ardern, a volatility trader at Blofin, told Coindesk, "The market sentiment is pessimistic, and liquidity appears to be accelerating its withdrawal from risky asset markets."

"In the futures market, investors are already reluctant to pay more premiums for far-month futures. That's a vital bearish sign," he added.

See Also: What is Bitcoin?

BTC Price Action: According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is 5.93% up at $37,767.56 at publication Friday.

Cryptocurrency Government News Federal Reserve Markets

Related Articles

Visa's Crypto Cards Processed $2.5B In Q1 2022

Visa's Crypto Cards Processed $2.5B In Q1 2022

Payment processing giant Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) processed a significant volume of transactions performed with crypto-backed payment cards during the first quarter of 2022. read more
Dave Portnoy Buys Bitcoin: Here's How Much The Barstool Sports Founder HODLS

Dave Portnoy Buys Bitcoin: Here's How Much The Barstool Sports Founder HODLS

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is no stranger to sharing his stock and cryptocurrency purchases with his followers on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). read more
EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Co-Creator Billy Markus On The Negatives Of Cryptocurrency, NFTs And Elon Musk

EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Co-Creator Billy Markus On The Negatives Of Cryptocurrency, NFTs And Elon Musk

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus recently joined Benzinga’s “Moon or Bust” to share his story of creating Dogecoin, how he’s involved today and what he thinks of Elon read more
OpenSea Refunds Millions Due To A Bug Affecting NFT Purchases And Sales

OpenSea Refunds Millions Due To A Bug Affecting NFT Purchases And Sales

OpenSea — the world's top non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace — is returning millions of dollars to users due to an alleged bug. What Happened: OpenSea is contacting and refunding users affected by what many believe to be a bug that allows other users to acquire NFTs at reduced prices. read more