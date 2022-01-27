Mawson's BTC Self-Mining Hash Rate Surpasses 1.0 EH, Expansion On Track To Meet 5.0 EH By Early Q1 2023

byKenneth Adams
January 27, 2022 11:34 am
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Mawson's BTC Self-Mining Hash Rate Surpasses 1.0 EH, Expansion On Track To Meet 5.0 EH By Early Q1 2023

Image by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) announced that it is currently operating above 1.0 EH (exahash per second), and expects to be operating at approximately 1.1 EH by the end of January, +38% higher than the company’s November update, and producing approximately 5.8 Bitcoin per day.

The company’s expansion in Sandersville, Georgia is progressing rapidly, with an additional 60MW of energy now available, taking the facility to 100MW of capacity.

hash_rate_growth.jpeg

The company’s Midland, Pennsylvania facility phase 1 of 50MW is on track to be energized in Q1, 2022, with phase 2 on track to be energized in Q2, 2022, for a total of 100MW.

Mawson’s facilities and contracted power currently sit at 220MW, plus a pipeline of over 1GW of energy.

James Manning, CEO and Founder of Mawson, said, "Our operational expansion continues at pace, with both our Georgia and Pennsylvania facilities ramping up rapidly – this is a tremendous achievement from our team given the current bottlenecks in global supply chains. Our ‘Infrastructure First’ approach means we are able to continue to scale operations and strategically add Bitcoin miner ASIC’s when it makes sense to do so. Our energy pipeline continues to grow, and we look forward to updating stockholders on this front in due course.”

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Mawson Commits To ESG As It Pushes A Global Transition To A Decarbonized Society via Bitcoin Mining

Mawson Commits To ESG As It Pushes A Global Transition To A Decarbonized Society via Bitcoin Mining

One of Mawson’s facilities This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. read more

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces Partnership With Voltus To Deliver Up To 100MW To The PJM Interconnection In 2022

Mawson to deliver up to 100MW of energy resources to the PJM Interconnection electricity grid in 2022. read more
Is Mawson Infrastructure Group's Processing Capacity A Growing Challenge To Cryptocurrency Titans In 2022?

Is Mawson Infrastructure Group's Processing Capacity A Growing Challenge To Cryptocurrency Titans In 2022?

Photo by Jievani Weerasinghe on Unsplash This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. read more
Mawson Infrastructure Group Pledges Net Carbon Neutral Crypto Mining Practices by 2030

Mawson Infrastructure Group Pledges Net Carbon Neutral Crypto Mining Practices by 2030

Photo by Exectium on Unsplash This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. read more