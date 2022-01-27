Mawson's BTC Self-Mining Hash Rate Surpasses 1.0 EH, Expansion On Track To Meet 5.0 EH By Early Q1 2023

Image by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) announced that it is currently operating above 1.0 EH (exahash per second), and expects to be operating at approximately 1.1 EH by the end of January, +38% higher than the company’s November update, and producing approximately 5.8 Bitcoin per day.

The company’s expansion in Sandersville, Georgia is progressing rapidly, with an additional 60MW of energy now available, taking the facility to 100MW of capacity.

The company’s Midland, Pennsylvania facility phase 1 of 50MW is on track to be energized in Q1, 2022, with phase 2 on track to be energized in Q2, 2022, for a total of 100MW.

Mawson’s facilities and contracted power currently sit at 220MW, plus a pipeline of over 1GW of energy.

James Manning, CEO and Founder of Mawson, said, "Our operational expansion continues at pace, with both our Georgia and Pennsylvania facilities ramping up rapidly – this is a tremendous achievement from our team given the current bottlenecks in global supply chains. Our ‘Infrastructure First’ approach means we are able to continue to scale operations and strategically add Bitcoin miner ASIC’s when it makes sense to do so. Our energy pipeline continues to grow, and we look forward to updating stockholders on this front in due course.”

