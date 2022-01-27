Ethereum Whales Buy $88M Shiba Inu Tokens

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 27, 2022 9:38 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Whales Buy $88M Shiba Inu Tokens

The largest Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) wallets have acquired $88 million worth of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) over the past few days.

What Happened: According to data from wallet tracking tool WhaleStats, large holders added trillions of SHIB to their holdings over a 60-hour time frame.

The buying activity resulted in SHIB becoming the biggest token position by dollar value among the top 100 ETH whales.

Two particularly large transactions this week took place on Jan. 24, when two ETH whales reportedly added 3.6 trillion SHIB tokens to their portfolios. WhaleStats reported whales added the $73.4 million worth of SHIB in just two hours over a series of eight transactions.

Why It Matters: SHIB is down more than 75% from its all-time high of $0.00008616 three months ago. However, the competitor to Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is still up 14,900,000% over a one-year time period.

Developers behind the meme-based cryptocurrency have recently moved towards introducing a number of new infrastructure updates that will see Shiba Inu evolve beyond its “meme crypto” status.

Earlier this week, the team unveiled the first look at its upcoming metaverse world titled “Shiberse.”

Price Action: As of Thursday morning, SHIB was trading at $0.00002131, down 5.41% in the last 24 hours.

 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Why Is Dogecoin Stumbling Today Amid A Hamburger-Driven Social Media Frenzy?

Why Is Dogecoin Stumbling Today Amid A Hamburger-Driven Social Media Frenzy?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 2.6% lower over 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning. Dogecoin, In Numbers:  read more
Why Is 'Accept Doge' Trending On Twitter Today?

Why Is 'Accept Doge' Trending On Twitter Today?

The hashtag “Accept Doge” is trending on social media platform Twitter in the United States on Thursday. read more
This P2E Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 200% Today

This P2E Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 200% Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded muted on Wednesday evening after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it could start raising interest rates as soon as March. read more
MrBeast's Fast Food Chain Says It Will Accept Dogecoin — But Only If Elon Musk Does This First

MrBeast's Fast Food Chain Says It Will Accept Dogecoin — But Only If Elon Musk Does This First

Amid the buzz surrounding McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) accepting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), a fast-food chain owned by internet personality MrBeast says it will work on accepting the meme coin read more