byChris Katje
January 26, 2022 1:56 pm
Blockbuster Could Be Launching NFTs, A Cryptocurrency Soon: What Investors Should Know

A comeback for video game rental company Blockbuster could come soon via the cryptocurrency market. Here’s the latest on what Blockbuster could have planned for the future.

What Happened: Blockbuster filed several trademarks related to cryptocurrency and NFTs on Jan. 20, as reported on Twitter by trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

Here are the trademarks that were filed:

  • Downloadable software for non-fungible tokens
  • Online marketplace for NFTs
  • Virtual currency for members
  • Online gaming services in the nature of metaverse
  • Use of non-downloadable web-based decentralized applications

Related Link: Could Blockbuster Come Back To Life? This DAO Will Try 

Why It’s Important: The trademarks all center on the Blockbuster brand, which is now owned by Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH). The trademarks hit on NFTs, a virtual coin and the metaverse — all growing sectors and potential buzzwords to help bring the brand back.

It was reported in December 2021 that a DAO was formed, BlockbusterDAO, seeking to raise $5 million in a NFT sale to buy Blockbuster from Dish Network.

Plans from the DAO sought to make Blockbuster the first “DeFi streaming platform (DeFilm).”

Dish has not publicly announced its plans for the Blockbuster brand yet, but the situation should definitely be monitored by DISH investors and those interested in cryptocurrency and NFTs.

DISH Price Action: DISH shares were trading 0.19% higher at $31.16 Wednesday afternoon. 

Photo via Stu pendousmat via Wikimedia

