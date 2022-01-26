Is This News Driving Solana To Outperform Bitcoin And Ethereum Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 25, 2022 11:24 pm
Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) traded over 4% at $93.67 higher over 24 hours leading up to Tuesday night as a buzz grew that non fungible token marketplace OpenSea is working on integrating the cryptocurrency. 

Solana traded 2.75% and 2.1% higher against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) respectively over 24 hours.

Solana, In Numbers: 

  • 24-Hour Performance: 4.35%
  • 7-Day Performance: -33.14%
  • 30-Day Performance: -52.84%
  • YTD Performance: -47.44%

Why It’s Moving? Tech investigator Jane Manchun Wong said on Twitter Tuesday that OpenSea is working on Solana integration along with support for the Phanton Solana wallet.

Wong said OpenSea’s chains filter is showing Solana as an option. 

The researcher reiterated that it was indeed Solana, after a user on Twitter pointed out that it “could just be a phantom since they were supposed to launch eth version” as well. 

Solana was among the trending coins on CoinMarketCap at press time.

What Else Is There: NFT sales on Solana’s blockchain have exceeded $1 billion in all-time total volume for the first time this month, according to CryptoSlam data.

