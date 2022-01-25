'Time To Get Richer Is Coming:' Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He Would Buy Bitcoin At This Level

Robert Kiyosaki — the author of the best-selling financial education book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”— said that the crash in Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price is “great news” and the time to get richer is “coming.”

What Happened: Kiyosaki made the comments on Twitter after Bitcoin’s price fell to the $33,000 level earlier on Monday, adding that he will buy the apex cryptocurrency “if and when” it tests the $20,000 level. Bitcoin has rebounded and traded in the green, as at press time late Monday.

Kiyosaki reminded his Twitter followers that he had purchased Bitcoin when it traded at $6,000 and $9,000.

The renowned investor added that silver is the “best bargain today” as the precious metal’s price is trading 50% below its all-time high.

WOW:Words of Wisdom. “Your profits are made when you buy, not when you sell.” Price of Bitcoin crashing. Great news. I bought BC at $6K and 9K. I will buy more if and when BC tests $20k. Time to get richer is coming. Silver best bargain today. Silver still 50% below high. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 24, 2022

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki has been warning about a major stock market crash for several months now.

The author predicted in September last year that a “giant stock market crash” would unfold within the next month and warned that holdings stocks would prove dangerous.

Kiyosaki said in November he was buying more Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to combat inflation.

The author’s perception of Bitcoin as an inflation hedge came even as it was reported in the same month that Bitcoin ended its “pandemic-era correlation” with tech stocks that began in February 2020.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 2.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $36,213.56 at press time.

