'Time To Get Richer Is Coming:' Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He Would Buy Bitcoin At This Level

byMadhukumar Warrier
January 25, 2022 12:34 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
'Time To Get Richer Is Coming:' Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He Would Buy Bitcoin At This Level

Robert Kiyosaki the author of the best-selling financial education book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”— said that the crash in Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price is “great news” and the time to get richer is “coming.”

What Happened: Kiyosaki made the comments on Twitter after Bitcoin’s price fell to the $33,000 level earlier on Monday, adding that he will buy the apex cryptocurrency “if and when” it tests the $20,000 level. Bitcoin has rebounded and traded in the green, as at press time late Monday.

Kiyosaki reminded his Twitter followers that he had purchased Bitcoin when it traded at $6,000 and $9,000.

The renowned investor added that silver is the “best bargain today” as the precious metal’s price is trading 50% below its all-time high.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki has been warning about a major stock market crash for several months now.

The author predicted in September last year that a “giant stock market crash” would unfold within the next month and warned that holdings stocks would prove dangerous.

Kiyosaki said in November he was buying more Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to combat inflation.

The author’s perception of Bitcoin as an inflation hedge came even as it was reported in the same month that Bitcoin ended its “pandemic-era correlation” with tech stocks that began in February 2020.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 2.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $36,213.56 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin Manages A Greenish Hue As Ethereum, Dogecoin Keep Flashing Bright Red: Is The Crypto Bloodbath Nearing An End?

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Manages A Greenish Hue As Ethereum, Dogecoin Keep Flashing Bright Red: Is The Crypto Bloodbath Nearing An End?

Bitcoin Manages A Greenish Hue As Ethereum, Dogecoin Keep Flashing Bright Red: Is The Crypto Bloodbath Nearing An End?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) held its head above the water Monday evening but most major altcoins remained subdued as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 1.6% to $1.7 trillion. read more
What's The Bitcoin 'Pikachu Pattern' Everyone Is Talking About?

What's The Bitcoin 'Pikachu Pattern' Everyone Is Talking About?

Even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) drifted lower to the $35,000 range as of early Monday, social media sites were filled with humor about the apex cryptocurrency’s price chart creating a “Pikachu Pattern.” read more
Global Markets Slump, US Crypto Strategy, Cathie Wood Sells Twitter Shares, Peloton Urged To Oust CEO, Activist Investor Builds Unilever Stake: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Global Markets Slump, US Crypto Strategy, Cathie Wood Sells Twitter Shares, Peloton Urged To Oust CEO, Activist Investor Builds Unilever Stake: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more
Is Bitcoin Facing An Expanded Flat Correction? Here's What Experts Are Saying

Is Bitcoin Facing An Expanded Flat Correction? Here's What Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) consolidated in the $35,000 range as of Sunday evening ahead of the U.S. read more