Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
January 24, 2022 4:00 pm
After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) rose 14.75% to $37.12 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $3.52 billion, a 306.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $10,456,839,243.00.
    Circulating Supply: 286,765,426.45
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Synthetix Network Token (CRYPTO: SNX) rose 13.25% to $4.27 over the past 24 hours. Synthetix Network Token’s current trading volume totals $101.86 million, a 14.14% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SNX’s estimated market cap is $839,791,575.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 199,567,287.00
    Max Supply: 241,474,607.35
  • Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) rose 8.85% to $1960.71 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 94.35 million, which is 3.01% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MKR’s estimated market cap is $1,735,825,076.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 901,310.95
    Max Supply: 1,005,577.00
  • Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) increased by 8.77% to $8.97. The trading volume for this coin is currently $139.24 million, which is 250.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,512,386,131.00.
    Circulating Supply: 279,998,616.00
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) rose 8.46% to $0.87 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 407.97 million, which is 47.99% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LRC’s estimated market cap is $1,036,792,653.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,245,991,468.94
    Max Supply: 1,374,513,896.00
  • Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO: BAT) is up 6.48% at $0.77. Trading volume for this coin is 172.94 million, which is 53.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,126,802,081.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,494,643,334.45
    Max Supply: 1,500,000,000.00
  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) increased by 6.23% to $37532. The trading volume for this coin is currently $37.30 billion, which is 15.57% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTC’s estimated market cap is $710,807,383,829.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,938,918.00
    Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) fell 1.66% to $8.93 over the past 24 hours. Huobi Token’s current trading volume totals $114.87 million, a 17.63% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,392,146,113.00.
    Circulating Supply: 156,741,729.25
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
  • Bitkub Coin (CRYPTO: KUB) declined by 1.64% to $10.26 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 16.57 million, which is 27.49% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $KUB’s estimated market cap is $910,420,582.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 88,750,000.02
    Max Supply: 110,000,000.00
  • TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) fell 1.51% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 1.44 billion, which is 9.17% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,574,544,085.00.
    Circulating Supply: 101,809,505,210.85
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) declined by 1.42% to $0.14 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 20.31 million, which is 34.02% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) fell 1.36% to $2.66 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $350.50 million, which is 33.32% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $THETA’s estimated market cap is $2,599,477,554.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • BitTorrent [OLD] (CRYPTO: BTTOLD) fell 1.35% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent [OLD]’s current trading volume totals $733.27 thousand, a 99.86% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,974,695,960.00.
    Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) declined by 1.22% to $149.79 over the past 24 hours. Monero’s current trading volume totals $182.87 million, a 0.69% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,659,746,918.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,068,123.79
    Max Supply: Not Available

