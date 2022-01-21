This Coin Inspired By Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 100% Today, Outperforming Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Thursday night even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu tumbled, with one coin surging more than 100%.

What Happened: Mars Floki Inu is up 116% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0000000003279 at press time.

The coin has gained more than 120% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum, but is down almost 60% from its all-time high of $0.00000000082 touched on Dec. 30.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down almost 6% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1535 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost more than 4% over the 24-hour period to $0.0000261.

Why It Matters: Mars Floki Inu says it was inspired by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet Shiba Inu breed dog named Floki and combines the power of meme with real utility as well as charitability.

The token — launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) — announced in December that it would be listed on several exchanges such as HotBit, XT.com and Gate.io this year.

