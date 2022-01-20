Thursday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
January 20, 2022 4:02 pm
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 9.61% at $40.5. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.41 billion, which is 75.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $11,594,193,272.00.
    Circulating Supply: 286,482,027.14
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Quant (CRYPTO: QNT) rose 7.22% to $146.3 over the past 24 hours. Quant’s current trading volume totals $48.49 million, a 13.14% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,959,413,792.00.
    Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47
    Max Supply: 14,612,493.00
  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) rose 6.69% to $1.5 over the past 24 hours. Klaytn’s current trading volume totals $84.51 million, a 132.35% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,903,296,965.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,603,205,819.80
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) rose 6.63% to $10.24 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $77.36 million, which is 120.67% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,833,617,176.00.
    Circulating Supply: 276,710,945.00
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) rose 5.37% to $48.3 over the past 24 hours. FTX Token’s current trading volume totals $223.10 million, a 9.4% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,689,776,803.00.
    Circulating Supply: 138,472,816.52
    Max Supply: 334,342,152.59
  • Helium (CRYPTO: HNT) rose 5.33% to $30.36 over the past 24 hours. Helium’s current trading volume totals $19.26 million, a 52.07% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $HNT’s estimated market cap is $3,045,760,069.00.
    Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98
    Max Supply: 223,000,000.00
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) rose 5.22% to $0.46 over the past 24 hours. Crypto.com Coin’s current trading volume totals $187.33 million, a 57.13% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CRO’s estimated market cap is $11,552,550,162.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) declined by 2.74% to $7.17 over the past 24 hours. Flow’s current trading volume totals $100.46 million, a 1.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $2,277,971,222.00.
    Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) decreased by 2.27% to $2.12 over the past 24 hours. Stacks’s current trading volume totals $142.32 million, a 57.78% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,242,861,852.00.
    Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Huobi Token (CRYPTO: HT) decreased by 1.42% to $9.79 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 40.53 million, which is 58.52% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $HT’s estimated market cap is $1,534,614,898.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 156,741,729.25
    Max Supply: 500,000,000.00
  • ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) declined by 1.4% to $0.01 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 9.09 million, which is 6.72% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $OMI’s estimated market cap is $1,881,778,657.00.
    Circulating Supply: 241,164,504,619.56
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) fell 1.38% to $461.47 over the past 24 hours. Binance Coin’s current trading volume totals $2.12 billion, a 7.57% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $BNB’s estimated market cap is $77,565,969,238.00.
    Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90
    Max Supply: 168,137,035.90
  • Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) declined by 1.26% to $0.28 over the past 24 hours. Harmony’s current trading volume totals $202.61 million, a 13.16% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ONE’s estimated market cap is $3,298,518,695.00.
    Circulating Supply: 11,594,132,882.10
    Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79
  • Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) declined by 1.1% to $108.86 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin SV’s current trading volume totals $52.71 million, a 80.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BSV’s estimated market cap is $2,062,376,923.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,956,895.39
    Max Supply: Not Available

