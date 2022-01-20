Thursday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 9.61% at $40.5. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.41 billion, which is 75.75% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $11,594,193,272.00.

Circulating Supply: 286,482,027.14

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 13,413,953.47

Max Supply: 14,612,493.00

Circulating Supply: 2,603,205,819.80

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 276,710,945.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 138,472,816.52

Max Supply: 334,342,152.59

Circulating Supply: 100,539,361.98

Max Supply: 223,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) declined by 2.74% to $7.17 over the past 24 hours. Flow’s current trading volume totals $100.46 million, a 1.96% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $FLOW’s estimated market cap is $2,277,971,222.00.

Circulating Supply: 318,082,398.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,052,561,461.69

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 156,741,729.25

Max Supply: 500,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 241,164,504,619.56

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90

Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

Circulating Supply: 11,594,132,882.10

Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79

Circulating Supply: 18,956,895.39

Max Supply: Not Available

