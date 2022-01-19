Why Is Ethereum Classic Shooting Higher Today Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Turn Laggards?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 19, 2022 2:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Ethereum Classic Shooting Higher Today Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Turn Laggards?

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) traded 7% higher over 24 hours at $33.29 leading up to the early hours of Wednesday.

What’s Moving? The coin which retains the original Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain after a hard fork dating back to 2016 has shot up 11.5% for the week. Over 24 hours, ETC trading volumes rose 178%, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Against ETH, it moved higher 10.05%, while against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), it rose nearly 8%.

ETC has fallen 1.8% so far over the last 30 days, while it has declined 39% over a 90-day period.

Since 2022 began, ETC has slipped 1.9% in value. The cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $176.16 in May last year. At press time it traded 80.8% below that level.

See Also: Ethereum Vs Ethereum Classic 

Why Is It Moving? ETC was trading in the green at press time even though other major coins treaded red waters as the global cryptocurrency market cap shrunk 1.6% to $2 trillion.

Ethereum Classic was noted trending among retail investors on Stocktwits at press time. The coin was not included in the most mentioned coins on Twitter, according to Contrendz data.

ETC has fallen below the $40 support level, which is forming a new resistance for the cryptocurrency, Benzinga’s Tyler Bundy noted on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the project linked with ETC retweeted a post from the handle “Classic is Coming” which noted that Decentralized Finance or DeFi on Ethereum Classic “has just begun to make its presence known.” 

The tweet pointed to Hebe Swap, a decentralized exchange building on ETC.

Meanwhile, the Mystique Ethereum Classic upgrade is on schedule, as per a separate tweet from the project.

Mystique would enable the outstanding Ethereum Foundation London network protocol upgrades on the Ethereum Classic network in order to “enable maximum compatibility across these networks.”

Read Next: Sneakers On Ethereum Blockchain: StockX Seeks To Bridge Gap Between Physical And Virtual Worlds With NFTs

Photo: Courtesy of Hamed3289 via Wikimedia

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Cardano Is Neck-To-Neck With Ethereum In Transaction Volumes: Can The Brewing DeFi, NFT, Metaverse Buzz Finally Send The Coin To The Stratosphere?

Cardano Is Neck-To-Neck With Ethereum In Transaction Volumes: Can The Brewing DeFi, NFT, Metaverse Buzz Finally Send The Coin To The Stratosphere?

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) shot up 8% at $1.57 over 24 hours leading up to the early hours of Tuesday.  What’s Moving? The Charles Hoskinson-created cryptocurrency has soared 35.72% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Cardano Delisted From eToro? Why The Coin Price Is Dropping Today

Cardano Delisted From eToro? Why The Coin Price Is Dropping Today

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) traded 6.6% lower at $1.68 over 24 hours late Tuesday night. What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency has fallen 8.8% over a seven-day trailing period, while its market capitalization was down 6.9% over the past 24 hours to $76.00 billion. read more
PayPal's New 'Super App' Will Come With Added Crypto Capabilities

PayPal's New 'Super App' Will Come With Added Crypto Capabilities

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) will soon roll out a new version of its digital wallet interface, called the “super app”, which will include increased functionality with cryptocurrencies. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Face Fresh Round Of Regulatory Scrutiny — Is This What's Leading Privacy Cryptos To Shoot Up?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Face Fresh Round Of Regulatory Scrutiny — Is This What's Leading Privacy Cryptos To Shoot Up?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded flat Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 0.7% to $2.1 trillion. What Happened: The apex coin traded 0.1% higher at $42,354.43 over 24 hours. For the week, it has fallen 1%. read more