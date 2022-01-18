A Black Diamond Is A Girl's Best Friend: Sotheby's To Put 555.55 Carat Sparkler Up For Auction

“Enigma” is its name and between Feb. 3 and 9, bids can be placed on this 555.55 Fancy Black Natural Diamond as part of a Sotheby’s auction.

The diamond just went on view online on Jan. 17 for potential buyers, but for those who want to see it in person, the first stop is in Dubai, where it will be at Sotheby’s Dubai International Financial Centre gallery and the Dubai Diamond Exchange.

Additional viewing stops before the auction will be in Los Angeles, Jan. 24-26, and London, Feb. 2-9, where the auction will take place.

“This diamond has been treasured for over two decades by the owner, and the diamond itself has never been exhibited publicly or offered on the open market,” said Nikita Binani, Sotheby’s jewelry specialist and head of sale, London.

“So we are thrilled to have the opportunity to tell its story to the world. Its sale represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire one of the rarest, billion-year-old cosmic wonders known to humankind.”

Dating from around 2.6 to 3.8 billion years ago, carbonado black diamonds are an extremely rare natural occurrence, containing traces of nitrogen and hydrogen abundant in interstellar space, as well as osbornite, a mineral uniquely present in meteors, stated the press release, and are only known to exist in Brazil and the Central African Republic.

The shape of the black diamond is inspired by the Middle Eastern palm-shaped symbol, the Hamsa — a sign of protection, power and strength — and is associated with the number five, which is imbued with symbolic meaning. The diamond is not only 555.55 carats in size, but it also contains exactly 55 facets.

In addition to fiat currency, Sotheby’s is accepting payment in cryptocurrency: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Bitcoin ($BTC), and USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC), as it has for previous auctions featuring The Key 10138 diamond and works by Banksy, himself an art world enigma.

Photo: Courtesy Sotheby's.