Mark Cuban Says 80% Of Investments Beyond 'Shark Tank' Are Crypto-Related

Pro-crypto Dallas Mavericks owner and billionaire investor Mark Cuban revealed that most of his investments are focused in and around cryptocurrencies, according to a report from Cointelegraph.

What Happened: Speaking to Jon Stewart in a recent podcast, Cuban said that 80% of the non-"Shark Tank"-related investments are focused on crypto.

"The investments I'm making now are not in traditional businesses," said Cuban. "Eighty percent of the investments I make that are non-Shark Tank are in and around cryptocurrencies."

The investor said he isn’t focused on the price speculation around Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as much as he is the blockchain technology that encompasses the crypto space.

“[Cryptocurrency is] hard to understand and it’s a hassle, but 10 years from now, these applications — there’s going to be those that succeed — that’ll create its own economy, and just like the internet days, it’ll be the younger generation that figures it out first and is innovative,” he said.

Cuban isn’t the only "Shark Tank" investor to have invested a considerable amount of his personal portfolio in crypto. Earlier this month, Benzinga reported that Kevin O’Leary had more than 33 positions in a wide range of crypto tokens and blockchains.

Both O’Leary and Cuban have gone on record to state that they hold Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) — although the exact amount in each of their portfolios remains undisclosed at the time of writing.

Photo byJD Lasica on Wikimedia Commons.