$1.3B In Bitcoin Withdrawn From Crypto Exchanges In A Day: Why It's A Good Sign

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 13, 2022 11:08 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$1.3B In Bitcoin Withdrawn From Crypto Exchanges In A Day: Why It's A Good Sign

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) outflows from crypto exchanges saw the largest single-day spike in four months.

What Happened: According to data from on-chain analytics platform CryptoQuant, more than 30,000 BTC worth $1.3 billion was withdrawn from crypto exchanges on Jan 11.

“With the short-term optimism returning to the crypto market, Bitcoin experienced yesterday the largest exchanges outflows in over a month,” wrote The Block in a tweet on Wednesday.

The BTC/USD pair has gained momentum since the event, trading at $43,700 as of Thursday morning.

Why It Matters: Outflows from exchanges are perceived as an indicator of bullish sentiment in the market — the reason being, whales and larger holders are believed to be moving coins off exchanges and into storage to hold for the long term.

The last time exchanges recorded outflows of this scale was in September 2021 when Bitcoin’s price was on a downward trajectory, before regaining momentum and surging toward a new all-time high.

The leading digital asset fell from a high of $52,633 to $41,000 in the month of September but rallied over the next two months to hit its peak price ahead of $69,000 in November 2021.

Data from glassnode shows that whales aren’t the only large Bitcoin holders that have been accumulating the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin miners have also been holding their BTC positions, and in some cases acquiring more.

Last week, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin miner Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) acquired 1000 BTC worth $43.2 million, increasing its Bitcoin position to 4,300 BTC.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Such Spike, Much Wow! Why This Analyst Is Calling Out To Elon Musk Amid Dogecoin Rise Today

Such Spike, Much Wow! Why This Analyst Is Calling Out To Elon Musk Amid Dogecoin Rise Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) shot up 12.6% to $0.17 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has risen 9.6% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Mark Cuban On How To Separate Signals From Noise In Crypto

Mark Cuban On How To Separate Signals From Noise In Crypto

Billionaire investor and cryptocurrency advocate Mark Cuban told his 8.5 million Twitter followers what he believes to be the difference between signals and noise in the crypto space. read more
As Bitcoin Rallies, Popular Crypto Analyst Sees These 6 Altcoins As Having Potential Right Now

As Bitcoin Rallies, Popular Crypto Analyst Sees These 6 Altcoins As Having Potential Right Now

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies rallied on Wednesday evening, a popular cryptocurrency analyst shared his thoughts on several altcoins that he currently sees as strong. read more
Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up In These 2 Crypto-Exposed Fintech Stocks On Wednesday

Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up In These 2 Crypto-Exposed Fintech Stocks On Wednesday

Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management on Wednesday piled up more shares in cryptocurrency-related stocks Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD read more