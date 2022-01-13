This Knockoff Coin Is Up Over 350% Today As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Rally

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rallied, with one coin surging more than 350%.

What Happened: FirstDog (CRYPTO: FSD) is up 371% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000001105 at press time.

The coin has gained more than 350% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up more than 7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1643 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen more almost 14% over the 24-hour period to $0.00003172.

Why It Matters: FirstDog says it is developing a trading card social gaming platform where players can battle one another with its playable non fungible tokens (NFTs) and secondary NFT consumables.

The coin noted on Twitter that it is among the top gainers on CoinMarketCap and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk will tweet about FSD again. Musk had earlier tweeted about Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system.

Top gainers in CMC and always GREEN
Elon will tweet FSD again! pic.twitter.com/UXDvGl2Fy8

— FirstDog (FSD) (@FSDFirstDog) January 12, 2022

