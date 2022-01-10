ECOMI, Zcash Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 6.39% at $14.1. The trading volume for this coin is currently $547.16 million, which is 55.31% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $8,569,148,763.00.

Circulating Supply: 606,586,064.85

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 6.39% at $14.1. The trading volume for this coin is currently $547.16 million, which is 55.31% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $8,569,148,763.00. 606,586,064.85 1,000,000,000.00 cETH (CRYPTO: CETH) is up 6.04% at $65.92. cETH’s current trading volume totals $261.14, a 100.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,682,758,188.00.

Circulating Supply: 70,779,903.63

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: CETH) is up 6.04% at $65.92. cETH’s current trading volume totals $261.14, a 100.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,682,758,188.00. 70,779,903.63 Not Available Zcash (CRYPTO: ZEC) increased by 4.33% to $141.9. Zcash’s current trading volume totals $369.28 million, a 12.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $1,701,703,215.00.

Circulating Supply: 11,996,265.95

Max Supply: 21,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: ZEC) increased by 4.33% to $141.9. Zcash’s current trading volume totals $369.28 million, a 12.47% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ZEC’s estimated market cap is $1,701,703,215.00. 11,996,265.95 21,000,000.00 BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) increased by 2.88% to $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 258.11 million, which is 54.59% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,328,320,981.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: BTT) increased by 2.88% to $0.0. Trading volume for this coin is 258.11 million, which is 54.59% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $BTT’s estimated market cap is $2,328,320,981.00 as of today. 932,497,500,000.00 Not Available Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) increased by 1.6% to $2.04. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $1.03 billion, a 29.65% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MATIC’s estimated market cap is $14,007,525,338.00.

Circulating Supply: 6,872,890,164.27

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: MATIC) increased by 1.6% to $2.04. Polygon’s current trading volume totals $1.03 billion, a 29.65% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MATIC’s estimated market cap is $14,007,525,338.00. 6,872,890,164.27 10,000,000,000.00 ECOMI (CRYPTO: OMI) is up 1.24% at $0.01. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $5.24 million, a 46.07% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,248,881,126.00.

Circulating Supply: 240,092,131,274.56

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: OMI) is up 1.24% at $0.01. ECOMI’s current trading volume totals $5.24 million, a 46.07% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,248,881,126.00. 240,092,131,274.56 Not Available FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) increased by 1.12% to $36.61. FTX Token’s current trading volume totals $133.88 million, a 39.75% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $FTT’s estimated market cap is $5,085,109,063.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 138,768,339.72

Max Supply: 334,637,675.79

LOSERS

Maker (CRYPTO: MKR) declined by 1.21% to $2054.64 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 41.39 million, which is 58.99% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,857,325,169.00.

Circulating Supply: 901,310.95

Max Supply: 1,005,577.00

(CRYPTO: MKR) declined by 1.21% to $2054.64 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 41.39 million, which is 58.99% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,857,325,169.00. 901,310.95 1,005,577.00 TRON (CRYPTO: TRX) decreased by 1.2% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. TRON’s current trading volume totals $896.07 million, a 45.42% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $TRX’s estimated market cap is $6,581,813,010.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 101,843,131,563.32

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: TRX) decreased by 1.2% to $0.06 over the past 24 hours. TRON’s current trading volume totals $896.07 million, a 45.42% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $TRX’s estimated market cap is $6,581,813,010.00 as of today. 101,843,131,563.32 Not Available Kusama (CRYPTO: KSM) fell 1.19% to $241.21 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 50.51 million, which is 57.9% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KSM’s estimated market cap is $2,174,463,124.00.

Circulating Supply: 8,980,098.07

Max Supply: 10,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: KSM) fell 1.19% to $241.21 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 50.51 million, which is 57.9% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KSM’s estimated market cap is $2,174,463,124.00. 8,980,098.07 10,000,000.00 Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) declined by 1.13% to $26.37 over the past 24 hours. Chainlink’s current trading volume totals $2.80 billion, a 137.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LINK’s estimated market cap is $12,447,882,709.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 467,009,550.44

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: LINK) declined by 1.13% to $26.37 over the past 24 hours. Chainlink’s current trading volume totals $2.80 billion, a 137.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LINK’s estimated market cap is $12,447,882,709.00 as of today. 467,009,550.44 1,000,000,000.00 Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) declined by 1.12% to $0.45 over the past 24 hours. Crypto.com Coin’s current trading volume totals $149.13 million, a 65.2% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CRO’s estimated market cap is $11,315,137,810.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692.00

Max Supply: Not Available

(CRYPTO: CRO) declined by 1.12% to $0.45 over the past 24 hours. Crypto.com Coin’s current trading volume totals $149.13 million, a 65.2% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CRO’s estimated market cap is $11,315,137,810.00 as of today. 25,263,013,692.00 Not Available Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) fell 1.11% to $127.27 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 622.08 million, which is 69.04% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,830,620,600.00.

Circulating Supply: 69,382,883.23

Max Supply: 84,000,000.00

(CRYPTO: LTC) fell 1.11% to $127.27 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 622.08 million, which is 69.04% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,830,620,600.00. 69,382,883.23 84,000,000.00 Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) fell 1.07% to $8.14 over the past 24 hours. Osmosis’s current trading volume totals $60.07 million, a 115.19% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,177,636,714.00.

Circulating Supply: 267,669,849.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.