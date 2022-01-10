Why Is Dogecoin Failing To Keep Pace With Other Cryptocurrencies Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
January 10, 2022 7:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Failing To Keep Pace With Other Cryptocurrencies Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.69% lower at $0.15 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning.

What’s Moving? DOGE has fallen 11.6% over a seven-day trailing period. 

The meme cryptocurrency declined 0.9% and 1.8% against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) respectively over 24 hours.

DOGE has fallen 9.2% in a 30-day period, while it has fallen 33% in the last 90 days. Since 2022 began, DOGE has lost 12.2% of its value.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE moved contrary to other major coins which traded in the green at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.7% to $1.98 trillion at press time.

DOGE was not included in the “Top 10 Mentions” on Twitter list compiled by Cointrendz.

The three most mentioned coins on the list Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum attracted 9,954, 5,908, and 4,878 tweets, respectively. 

Sentiment in the cryptocurrency market continues to be dominated by fear with at least one analyst thinking Bitcoin remains vulnerable to a breach of the $40,000 level and “it could get ugly” if ETH breaks the $3,000 level.

DOGE dipped below the 15-cent level three times since Dec. 4 and each time it has bounced up from the level, which is an indication that bulls are buying the dips, wrote Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer on Friday.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus said Sunday that the focus of the community surrounding the coin was current fiat price, creating temporary hype and drama — the value of which was $0. Instead, the developer said the focus should be on more constructive activities. 

Recently, Robinhood published a frequently asked questions page for their cryptocurrency wallets. DOGE-oriented Twitter handle “Mishaboar” noted that the main takeaways that include a limit of $3,000 worth of withdrawals per day. Need for two-factor authentication and no extra commissions for on-chain transactions. 

Meanwhile, authorities in the Indian state of Maharashtra have arrested an unidentified person who threatened to hack a private finance firm and demanded Rs.116.3 million ($1.56 million) in DOGE as ransom, reported “The Print,” an online India-based news portal. 

Read Next: Dogecoin Co-founder Billy Markus Hits Back At Mozilla's Decision to Halt Crypto Donations, Calls Internet Outrage 'Hypocritical And Stupid'

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 740% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Trade Muted

This Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 740% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Trade Muted

Even as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded muted as of Sunday night, one of the knockoff coins named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Have a 'Terrible' Start To 2022 — Why This Analyst Thinks Short-Term Is Looking 'Ugly'

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Have a 'Terrible' Start To 2022 — Why This Analyst Thinks Short-Term Is Looking 'Ugly'

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded flat Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.2% to $1.9 trillion. What happened: The apex coin inched up 0.1% to $41,778.88 over 24 hours. BTC has fallen 11.45% over a seven-day trailing period. read more
Weekend Watch: Crypto Market Cap Down Below $2T, Bitcoin Plunged Below $42K

Weekend Watch: Crypto Market Cap Down Below $2T, Bitcoin Plunged Below $42K

It's been a rough weekend for cryptocurrency holders, as the overall crypto market cap dropped below the key $2 trillion level, currently sitting at $1.94 trillion.  There were major drops across the crypto industry, as investors are worried about the Omicron situation across the world and how it may impact the market. read more
If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In Shiba Inu Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more