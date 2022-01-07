Samsung Teams With Decentraland For Metaverse Foray: What You Need To Know

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has become the latest corporation to join the metaverse bandwagon.

At the Consumer Electronics Show, Samsung debuted Samsung 837X, an immersive world that can be explored virtually. This is modeled on the physical Samsung 837 flagship location in the New York City.

"Fantasy will meet reality in this creative hub as users explore the experiences unlocked with Samsung technology," the company said.

Samsung 837X will debut in Decentraland, which is an open source 3D virtual world platform. The platform allows users buy virtual plots of land as non-fungible tokens using its native token Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA).

Fans can be captivated in a digital adventure through the Connectivity Theater and Sustainability Forest for 837X NFT badges and by a celebration at the Customization Stage, Samsung said.

The Connectivity Theater will showcase Samsung's news from the CES stage, and the Sustainability Forest is a portal where guests can embark on a journey through millions of trees.

The company also hosted its first-ever metaverse mixed reality live dance party from the physical Samsung 837 location. 837X NFT badge holders will be entered into a raffle to win one of three limited-supply wearable collections from Epic to Mythic levels for their Decentraland avatar to sport.

Ahead of the CES 2022, Samsung announced its foray into NFTs through its upcoming smart TV, which has a new smart hub. A new app on the smart hub will allow users to purchase and trade NFTs on several Samsung smart TV models.

Photo courtesy of Samsung.