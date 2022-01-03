Want To Buy And Display NFTs On Your TV? New Samsung Smart TVs Will Allow You To Do Both In 2022

Ahead of CES 2022, Samsung has unveiled new features for its upcoming launch of smart TVs. One feature should have non-fungible token collectors and investors excited.

What Happened: Samsung announced it will ship its 2022 smart TVs with a new “smart hub” that will let users switch between different types of entertainment content including media, photos and gaming.

A new app on the smart hub will allow users the ability to purchase and trade NFTs on several Samsung smart TV models.

“With demand for NFTs on the rise, the need for a solution to today’s fragmented viewing and purchasing landscape has never been greater,” Samsung said in a press release.

TV owners will be able to browse, purchase and show off their NFTs directly on their new Samsung smart TVs. NFTs can be displayed using “the creator’s preset values” for each NFT.

Why It’s Important: Samsung called the new smart TV feature “the world’s first TV screen-based NFT explorer and marketplace aggregator.”

Samsung’s smart TVs will also show the history and blockchain metadata for the NFTs.

Samsung is expected to announce more details of the NFT platform in the future. The new features could be the start of a trend of smart TV companies to allow users the chance to display their NFTs.

CES 2022 will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center Jan. 5 through Jan. 8, 2022.

