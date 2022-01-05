Ethereum Dips Below Support And Heads Lower: Where Could It Be Headed?

byTyler Bundy
January 5, 2022 4:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Dips Below Support And Heads Lower: Where Could It Be Headed?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) shares are trading lower Wednesday as the crypto market is moving down. Ethereum has fallen below a key support level it previously held near the $4,000 range and is falling toward the 200-day moving average.

Ethereum was down 4.54% at $3,573.14 at publication Wednesday afternoon.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Under Pressure As Focus Shifts To Fed Action — Things Could 'Get Ugly' If This Level Is Breached By Apex Coin

Ethereum Daily Chart Analysis

  • Ethereum has fallen back below the $4,000 level and is now trading within the ascending triangle pattern once again. The crypto could bounce near the 200-day moving average, but if it drops below it could fall back toward the higher low trendline.
  • The crypto trades below the 50-day moving average (green) but above the 200-day moving average (blue). This shows the crypto looks to be in a period of consolidation and the 50-day moving average may act as resistance, while the 200-day moving average may hold as support.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving sideways and slowly falling lower and sits at 38. This shows that sellers have been moving into the crypto and the RSI is approaching the oversold region.

eth1-5-22.jpg

What’s Next For Ethereum?

Ethereum has fallen below the support line giving it a bearish look and it trends lower. Ethereum will keep a longer-term bullish outlook as long as it is able to stay above the higher low trendline. Bullish traders are looking to see Ethereum bounce at the 200-day moving average and begin to climb higher once again. Bears would like to see the crypto fall below the 200-day moving average and then go on to fall below the higher low trendline as well. This could cause a further bearish movement and the start of a long term downward trend.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Shares of several cryptocurrency-related companies, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Poolsuite NFT: Is This The First NFT To Get Apple Wallet Integration?

Poolsuite NFT: Is This The First NFT To Get Apple Wallet Integration?

A non-fungible token launched in late November announced its integration with Apple Wallet Wednesday, which could make it the first NFT to be compatible with Apple Wallet. read more
11,997 ETH Worth $45M Was Just Burned

11,997 ETH Worth $45M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Tuesday a total of 11,997.54 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $45,446,808, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($3,788.01), was burned from Ethereum transactions. read more
Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders Share Inspiration For Apes, Yuga Labs Name And What's Next

Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders Share Inspiration For Apes, Yuga Labs Name And What's Next

One of the most popular non-fungible token collections of all-time is Bored Ape Yacht Club. Founders of the project shared more details on the creation of the project this week in a Twitter Inc (NYSE: read more