Marinade staked SOL, Oasis Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
December 30, 2021 4:42 pm
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) rose 9.95% to $30.15 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $944.48 million, a 30.98% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,595,101,711.00.
    Circulating Supply: 285,044,264.53
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) rose 9.65% to $10.14 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $831.73 million, which is 148.98% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,966,180,958.00.
    Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
    Max Supply: 250,000,000.00
  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) is up 7.41% at $4.5. Celsius Network’s current trading volume totals $9.55 million, a 63.12% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CEL’s estimated market cap is $1,861,920,621.00.
    Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) is up 6.6% at $1.71. Algorand’s current trading volume totals $727.58 million, a 58.72% increase from its 100-day average volume. $ALGO’s estimated market cap is $10,929,124,332.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 6,366,837,490.55
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00
  • Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) rose 6.4% to $260.11 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $413.86 million, which is 49.34% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AAVE’s estimated market cap is $3,522,516,330.00.
    Circulating Supply: 13,452,678.85
    Max Supply: 16,000,000.00
  • Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) increased by 6.19% to $6.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $40.18 million, which is 96.2% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,564,463,625.00.
    Circulating Supply: 259,450,671.00
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Oasis Network (CRYPTO: ROSE) increased by 5.61% to $0.41. The trading volume for this coin is currently $273.72 million, which is 158.8% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $ROSE’s estimated market cap is $1,449,950,505.00.
    Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Marinade staked SOL (CRYPTO: MSOL) declined by 1.3% to $177.58 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 44.53 million, which is 40.92% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MSOL’s estimated market cap is $1,284,348,019.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 7,212,496.22
    Max Supply: 7,212,496.22
  • Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB) declined by 1.26% to $516.35 over the past 24 hours. Binance Coin’s current trading volume totals $1.74 billion, a 11.46% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 87,102,035,568.00.
    Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90
    Max Supply: 168,137,035.90
  • Amp (CRYPTO: AMP) decreased by 1.24% to $0.05 over the past 24 hours. Amp’s current trading volume totals $18.29 million, a 66.86% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $AMP’s estimated market cap is $2,359,537,993.00.
    Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16
    Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50
  • EOS (CRYPTO: EOS) declined by 1.14% to $3.06 over the past 24 hours. EOS’s current trading volume totals $541.50 million, a 46.64% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $EOS’s estimated market cap is $3,014,059,363.00.
    Circulating Supply: 979,144,964.18
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) fell 1.08% to $12.88 over the past 24 hours. Kadena’s current trading volume totals $66.37 million, a 33.65% increase from its 100-day average volume. $KDA’s estimated market cap is $2,095,074,429.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 162,457,899.49
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Theta Fuel (CRYPTO: TFUEL) declined by 1.05% to $0.2 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 13.54 million, which is 59.97% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $TFUEL’s estimated market cap is $1,886,178,774.00.
    Circulating Supply: 0.00
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • The Graph (CRYPTO: GRT) decreased by 1.01% to $0.64 over the past 24 hours. The Graph’s current trading volume totals $96.21 million, a 53.81% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $GRT’s estimated market cap is $3,382,511,713.00.
    Circulating Supply: 5,253,842,029.00
    Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

