Marinade staked SOL, Oasis Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) rose 9.95% to $30.15 over the past 24 hours. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $944.48 million, a 30.98% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 8,595,101,711.00.

Circulating Supply: 285,044,264.53

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86

Max Supply: 250,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 6,366,837,490.55

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 13,452,678.85

Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 259,450,671.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 3,490,000,000.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

LOSERS

Marinade staked SOL (CRYPTO: MSOL) declined by 1.3% to $177.58 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 44.53 million, which is 40.92% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MSOL’s estimated market cap is $1,284,348,019.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 7,212,496.22

Max Supply: 7,212,496.22

Circulating Supply: 168,137,035.90

Max Supply: 168,137,035.90

Circulating Supply: 48,013,928,909.16

Max Supply: 99,225,164,238.50

Circulating Supply: 979,144,964.18

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 162,457,899.49

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 0.00

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 5,253,842,029.00

Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.