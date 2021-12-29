Buy Shares Of Rare Laser Eyes Bored Ape Yacht Club For $7: Here's How

For many investors and collectors of non-fungible tokens, a Bored Ape Yacht Club may be out of reach with its rising valuation. Thanks to a fractional ownership company, investors can buy shares of a new, rare Bored Ape for $7 a share. Here’s the details.

What Happened: Fractional investing platform Rally Rd is launching its newest NFT offering on Dec. 31. The offering is for Bored Ape Yacht Club #4612, a rare laser eyes Ape.

Rally is offering 100,000 shares at $7 each, valuing the NFT at $700,000 or 187.3 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) at the time of writing.

The traits of Bored Ape #4612 are:

Laser eyes (0.69% of Apes)

Horns (3%)

Black T (3%)

Dumbfounded mouth (5%)

Golden brown fur (8%)

Yellow background (13%)

The laser eyes are one of the rarest traits, with only 69 total Bored Apes having the trait. The current floor price of Bored Apes with laser eyes are 135 ETH. The floor price on Bored Ape is 59 ETH at the time of writing.

Rarity Tools ranks Ape #4612 as the 1,512th most rare Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT.

Why It’s Important: The Bored Ape will likely be launched at a premium to its valuation in Ethereum thanks to the fractionalization nature and access to everyday investors at a lower price point.

NFTs on Rally Rd have all sold out their fundings and the ones that have had trading windows have seen strong demand and rising prices. Assets on the platform are typically locked from trading for 30 days after funding.

Rally offered shares of CryptoPunk #9670 for $10 each and a lower value than the floor price. The asset is now up 260% since trading on the platform, valued at $264,600. Rally offered two additional CryptoPunks valued at $642,000 and $600,000 that were fully funded and have not begun trading.

Rally also offered two Meebit NFTs that sold out.

Earlier this year, Rally offered Bored Ape Yacht #7359 and #9159, which sold out at valuations of $190,000 and $195,000, respectively. Bored Ape #601 was offered at $10 a share and has seen valuation surge 200% to $30 and a valuation of $493,350 since it began trading on the Rally secondary market.

More NFTs are likely to come to Rally.

“We never go into a space or try to chase a trend,” Rally co-founder Rob Petrozzo told Benzinga earlier this year on the long-term potential of NFTs.

Petrozzo said fractional investing allows collectors and investors to get access to top NFT projects that might be out of reach.

NFTs have staying power and have proven themselves as a “true asset class and a real collectible,” Petrozzo added.

Photo courtesy of Rally Rd.