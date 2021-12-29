CleanSpark Continues To Fall: Can Support Be Found Soon?

byTyler Bundy
December 29, 2021 12:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CleanSpark Continues To Fall: Can Support Be Found Soon?

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness as growing COVID-19 concerns and omicron variant uncertainty weigh on market sentiment.

The stock was unable to hold one key level as support. It has been falling and is going to test another key level soon to see if that can hold as support.

CleanSpark was down 8.72% at $10.05 Wednesday afternoon at publication

See Also: Why Bitcoin And Ethereum Related Stock CleanSpark Is Falling

CleanSpark Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares fell below the key $13 level and began trading in what traders call a sideways channel. Support in the future may be found near the $7 level.
  • The stock trades below both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue). This indicates the sentiment is bearish, and each of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been falling the past few weeks and now sits at 31. This shows the stock is near the oversold region and is seeing many more sellers than buyers.

 

clskdaily12-29-21.png

What’s Next For CleanSpark?

The stock has been falling for a time and heads toward a possible support level near $7. This level would have to hold again as support before long traders should think about entering into the stock. Bulls are looking to see the bounce and for the stock to begin to form higher lows, illustrating a bullish trend is starting. Bears are looking to see the stock continue to fall and for the stock to hold below the moving averages.

Photo: Courtesy CleanSpark

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Small Cap Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

CleanSpark's CEO Discusses The Company's Expansion Into Bitcoin

CleanSpark's CEO Discusses The Company's Expansion Into Bitcoin

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more
There Isn't A Bitcoin ETF Yet, But This New Crypto Mining ETF Offers An Alternative

There Isn't A Bitcoin ETF Yet, But This New Crypto Mining ETF Offers An Alternative

Investors are still waiting on a Bitcoin (CYRPTO: BTC) ETF, but may have an alternative with a new actively managed clean energy crypto mining ETF launched this week. read more
CleanSpark Aims To Increase Energy Efficiency In Bitcoin Mining With 2,400 New Rigs

CleanSpark Aims To Increase Energy Efficiency In Bitcoin Mining With 2,400 New Rigs

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK), a diversified energy services and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) mining company headquartered in Salt Lake City, has purchased 2,400 additional S19-Pro rigs to further increase the hashrate efficiency of its mining fleet. read more
Cleanspark Stock Is Trading Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat, Producing 144 Bitcoins

Cleanspark Stock Is Trading Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat, Producing 144 Bitcoins