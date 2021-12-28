Bit Digital Releases Q3 2021 Financial Numbers

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT), a Bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York, has reported its unaudited financial results for Q3, the period ending Sept. 30, 2021. Included in the report are several notable highlights, including revenue from Bitcoin mining for the period reaching $10.4 million with a total of 248.4 Bitcoins mined; the company noted that number was down from the second quarter because of miner migration and fleet repositioning. Non-GAAP income from operations for the quarter was $4.8 million, with non-GAAP net income coming in at $4 million and cash and cash equivalents totaling $26.5 million and total liquidity, or cash and digital assets, of approximately $61.5 million.

“We had no miners remaining in China,” Bit Digital stated in the press release, noting that “100% of our miner fleet was deployed, in transit to, or awaiting installation in North America.”

To view the full press release, visit https://ibn.fm/Y9jgF

About Bit Digital Inc.

Bit Digital is a Bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York City. The company’s mining operations are located in North America. For additional information about this company, visit www.Bit-Digital.com.

Image Sourced from Pixabay