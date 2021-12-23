Sushi, Compound Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

byBenzinga Insights
December 23, 2021 9:31 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Sushi, Compound Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) rose 27.17% to $13.94 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.41 billion, which is 382.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $8,336,494,265.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 595,553,039.20
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) rose 19.4% to $42.05 over the past 24 hours. Convex Finance’s current trading volume totals $69.71 million, a 272.67% increase from its 100-day average volume. $CVX’s estimated market cap is $1,821,793,996.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 43,074,390.90
    Max Supply: 100,000,000.00
  • Sushi (CRYPTO: SUSHI) is up 16.12% at $6.63. Sushi’s current trading volume totals $543.07 million, a 60.07% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,284,539,111.00.
    Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86
    Max Supply: 250,000,000.00
  • Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) is up 15.98% at $242.23. Aave’s current trading volume totals $706.66 million, a 162.05% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AAVE’s estimated market cap is $3,251,852,940.00.
    Circulating Supply: 13,444,002.95
    Max Supply: 16,000,000.00
  • Spell Token (CRYPTO: SPELL) is up 15.14% at $0.02. The trading volume for this coin is currently $214.49 million, which is 237.34% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $SPELL’s estimated market cap is $1,893,144,141.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 78,631,292,347.21
    Max Supply: 210,000,000,000.00
  • Monero (CRYPTO: XMR) increased by 10.61% to $212.87. The trading volume for this coin is currently $206.70 million, which is 0.38% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $XMR’s estimated market cap is $3,794,312,913.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 18,050,913.41
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Compound (CRYPTO: COMP) rose 9.83% to $225.01 over the past 24 hours. Compound’s current trading volume totals $144.64 million, a 3.03% increase from its 100-day average volume. $COMP’s estimated market cap is $1,410,806,863.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 6,284,426.67
    Max Supply: 10,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) decreased by 1.1% to $1.3 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 18.90 million, which is 57.6% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,327,634,686.00.
    Circulating Supply: 2,555,785,903.80
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) declined by 1.09% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 2.68 billion, which is 19.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $USDC’s estimated market cap is $42,477,197,423.00 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 42,363,277,570.81
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO: BSV) decreased by 1.08% to $124.42 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $676.75 million, which is 114.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,357,589,599.00.
    Circulating Supply: 18,931,720.39
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Binance USD (CRYPTO: BUSD) decreased by 1.07% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Binance USD’s current trading volume totals $3.61 billion, a 37.2% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 14,688,926,373.00.
    Circulating Supply: 14,633,196,847.50
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Magic Internet Money (CRYPTO: MIM) fell 1.06% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $526.19 million, which is 240.21% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $MIM’s estimated market cap is $4,543,155,721.00.
    Circulating Supply: 4,519,748,141.25
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) declined by 1.05% to $1.0 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 53.53 billion, which is 32.21% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $USDT’s estimated market cap is $77,629,366,764.00.
    Circulating Supply: 77,346,559,654.70
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) declined by 1.05% to $53.7 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 40.96 million, which is 53.24% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $AR’s estimated market cap is $2,684,113,168.00.
    Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00
    Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

Do you want to learn more about trading and be able to analyze your own portfolio of stocks or cryptocurrencies?

Consider signing up for Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Pro gives you up to date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy. You can follow the link here to visit.

Powered by CoinGecko API

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
LINK, Osmosis Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

LINK, Osmosis Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Decentraland, Uniswap Among Top Crypto Movers For Today

Decentraland, Uniswap Among Top Crypto Movers For Today

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more