Sushi, Compound Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) rose 27.17% to $13.94 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.41 billion, which is 382.9% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $8,336,494,265.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 595,553,039.20

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 43,074,390.90

Max Supply: 100,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 192,789,255.86

Max Supply: 250,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 13,444,002.95

Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 78,631,292,347.21

Max Supply: 210,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 18,050,913.41

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 6,284,426.67

Max Supply: 10,000,000.00

Klaytn (CRYPTO: KLAY) decreased by 1.1% to $1.3 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 18.90 million, which is 57.6% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $KLAY’s estimated market cap is $3,327,634,686.00.

Circulating Supply: 2,555,785,903.80

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 42,363,277,570.81

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 18,931,720.39

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 14,633,196,847.50

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 4,519,748,141.25

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 77,346,559,654.70

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00

Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

