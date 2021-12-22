Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) increased by 28.05% to $11.46. The trading volume for this coin is currently $800.86 million, which is 179.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,848,922,280.00.

(CRYPTO: NEAR) increased by 28.05% to $11.46. The trading volume for this coin is currently $800.86 million, which is 179.36% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 6,848,922,280.00. 595,014,937.39 1,000,000,000.00 Spell Token (CRYPTO: SPELL) is up 23.77% at $0.02. Spell Token’s current trading volume totals $261.10 million, a 326.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SPELL’s estimated market cap is $1,850,543,623.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: SPELL) is up 23.77% at $0.02. Spell Token’s current trading volume totals $261.10 million, a 326.25% increase from its 100-day average volume. $SPELL’s estimated market cap is $1,850,543,623.00 as of today. 78,631,292,347.21 210,000,000,000.00 Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 20.4% at $27.99. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $746.21 million, a 9.76% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $7,910,562,728.00.

(CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 20.4% at $27.99. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $746.21 million, a 9.76% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $ATOM’s estimated market cap is $7,910,562,728.00. 284,012,627.32 Not Available Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) increased by 16.31% to $214.41. Aave’s current trading volume totals $368.71 million, a 37.04% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,882,395,372.00.

(CRYPTO: AAVE) increased by 16.31% to $214.41. Aave’s current trading volume totals $368.71 million, a 37.04% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,882,395,372.00. 13,442,770.72 16,000,000.00 Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) is up 15.25% at $4.81. Trading volume for this coin is 86.21 million, which is 19.86% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,765,805,107.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: CELO) is up 15.25% at $4.81. Trading volume for this coin is 86.21 million, which is 19.86% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CELO’s estimated market cap is $1,765,805,107.00 as of today. 367,204,495.00 1,000,000,000.00 Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) rose 14.59% to $1.66 over the past 24 hours. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $512.84 million, a 22.34% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,210,721,745.00.

(CRYPTO: FTM) rose 14.59% to $1.66 over the past 24 hours. Fantom’s current trading volume totals $512.84 million, a 22.34% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 4,210,721,745.00. 2,541,152,731.01 3,175,000,000.00 Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) rose 13.99% to $5.12 over the past 24 hours. Curve DAO Token’s current trading volume totals $769.59 million, a 93.24% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $CRV’s estimated market cap is $2,004,891,011.00.

LOSERS

Olympus (CRYPTO: OHM) fell 4.92% to $428.85 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 52.55 million, which is 42.49% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OHM’s estimated market cap is $2,761,758,497.00 as of today.

(CRYPTO: OHM) fell 4.92% to $428.85 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 52.55 million, which is 42.49% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $OHM’s estimated market cap is $2,761,758,497.00 as of today. 6,470,725.55 7,244,268.35 LINK (CRYPTO: LN) declined by 3.73% to $209.12 over the past 24 hours. LINK’s current trading volume totals $9.23 million, a 53.07% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,249,695,966.00.

(CRYPTO: LN) declined by 3.73% to $209.12 over the past 24 hours. LINK’s current trading volume totals $9.23 million, a 53.07% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,249,695,966.00. 5,976,012.85 Not Available Loopring (CRYPTO: LRC) fell 2.77% to $2.28 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 420.16 million, which is 41.15% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,845,090,702.00.

(CRYPTO: LRC) fell 2.77% to $2.28 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 420.16 million, which is 41.15% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,845,090,702.00. 1,245,991,468.94 1,374,513,896.00 LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 1.24% to $3.64 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 706.67 thousand, which is 30.62% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,434,261,960.00.

