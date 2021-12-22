LINK, Osmosis Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:
GAINERS
- Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 24.02% at $10.97. The trading volume for this coin is currently $558.94 million, which is 94.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $6,481,060,412.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 595,014,937.39
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- IOTA (CRYPTO: MIOTA) increased by 17.65% to $1.31. The trading volume for this coin is currently $215.31 million, which is 78.58% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $MIOTA’s estimated market cap is $3,646,145,433.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28
Max Supply: Not Available
- Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO: CRV) is up 14.08% at $5.01. Curve DAO Token’s current trading volume totals $639.51 million, a 60.58% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,953,954,954.00.
Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39
Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00
- Aave (CRYPTO: AAVE) rose 13.84% to $208.65 over the past 24 hours. Aave’s current trading volume totals $274.72 million, a 2.11% increase from its 100-day average volume. $AAVE’s estimated market cap is $2,802,976,224.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 13,442,624.68
Max Supply: 16,000,000.00
- Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) is up 13.6% at $95.44. Terra’s current trading volume totals $3.97 billion, a 182.56% increase from its 100-day average volume. $LUNA’s estimated market cap is $35,271,614,106.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 369,411,709.07
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Osmosis (CRYPTO: OSMO) is up 12.15% at $5.28. Osmosis’s current trading volume totals $37.86 million, a 112.54% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $OSMO’s estimated market cap is $1,341,579,545.00.
Circulating Supply: 252,053,710.00
Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
- Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM) is up 11.76% at $25.74. Cosmos’s current trading volume totals $478.22 million, a 42.17% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 7,310,326,725.00.
Circulating Supply: 284,012,627.32
Max Supply: Not Available
LOSERS
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) fell 10.61% to $87.62 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $62.63, a 100.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,646,705,715.00.
Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.40
Max Supply: Not Available
- LINK (CRYPTO: LN) declined by 6.2% to $207.25 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $9.71 million, which is 61.07% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LN’s estimated market cap is $1,238,113,718.00.
Circulating Supply: 5,976,012.84
Max Supply: Not Available
- Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) fell 1.53% to $0.27 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 617.62 thousand, which is 61.14% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $XRD’s estimated market cap is $2,618,277,892.00.
Circulating Supply: 9,722,236,956.45
Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00
- LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 1.19% to $3.64 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $615.87 thousand, a 39.53% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $LEO’s estimated market cap is $3,415,745,469.00.
Circulating Supply: 939,216,856.90
Max Supply: Not Available
- FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) fell 1.16% to $41.82 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 57.33 million, which is 81.95% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 5,815,448,144.00.
Circulating Supply: 138,998,762.22
Max Supply: 334,868,098.29
- Arweave (CRYPTO: AR) decreased by 1.14% to $54.28 over the past 24 hours. Arweave’s current trading volume totals $57.91 million, a 34.39% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $AR’s estimated market cap is $2,709,780,233.00 as of today.
Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00
Max Supply: 66,000,000.00
