LINK, Osmosis Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) is up 24.02% at $10.97. The trading volume for this coin is currently $558.94 million, which is 94.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR’s estimated market cap is $6,481,060,412.00 as of today.

Circulating Supply: 595,014,937.39

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 2,779,530,283.28

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 391,958,099.39

Max Supply: 3,303,030,299.00

Circulating Supply: 13,442,624.68

Max Supply: 16,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 369,411,709.07

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 252,053,710.00

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 284,012,627.32

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO: BCHA) fell 10.61% to $87.62 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s current trading volume totals $62.63, a 100.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,646,705,715.00.

Circulating Supply: 18,794,058.40

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 5,976,012.84

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 9,722,236,956.45

Max Supply: 24,000,000,000.00

Circulating Supply: 939,216,856.90

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 138,998,762.22

Max Supply: 334,868,098.29

Circulating Supply: 50,108,502.00

Max Supply: 66,000,000.00

