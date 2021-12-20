Why Is XRP Soaring Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Slump?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
December 20, 2021 1:17 am
Why Is XRP Soaring Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum Slump?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) shot up 8% to $0.9056 over 24 hours leading up to Sunday night.

What’s Moving? The cryptocurrency associated with Ripple Inc has risen 9.78% over a seven-day trailing period.

XRP traded 11.57% and 11.59% higher against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) respectively over 24 hours.

XRP is down 16.07% over the last 30 days and has lost 3.75% of its value on a 90-day basis.

Since the year began, XRP has gained 283.22%. The coin touched an all-time high of $3.84 in January 2018. 

See Also: How To Buy XRP (XRP)

Why Is It Moving? XRP was seen moving higher even as major coins traded in the red. The global cryptocurrency market capitalization declined 2.07% to $2.19 trillion at press time.

XRP was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time. It attracted 1,221 tweets, according to Cointrendz data. 

The most mentioned coins were BTC and ETH, which attracted 8,761 and 3,784 tweets, respectively.

XRP saw high interest from retail traders at press time and was on the top trending ticker, as per the list maintained by Stocktwits.

On Sunday, Ripple announced a partnership with the Republic of Palau, an island nation in the Western Pacific in order to explore the nation’s first digital currency and its use cases with the XRP Ledger (XRPL). 

“The first phase of the partnership will focus on a cross-border payments strategy and exploring options to create a national digital currency, providing the citizens of Palau with greater financial access,” said Surangel Whipps Jr, the President of Palau.

Read Next: Ripple CEO Confident About Beating SEC Charges

