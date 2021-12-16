This Meme Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Is Up 734% Today, Outshining Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Madhukumar Warrier
December 15, 2021
Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night even as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin traded muted.

What Happened: 2030 Floki (CRYPTO: 2030FLOKI), named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, is up 734.1% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0000003766 at press time.

The coin has surged 720.2% against Bitcoin and also gained 689.9% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Captain Inu (CRYPTO: CPTINU) has risen 181.2% during the past 24 hours to $0.000000007572 and Christmas Floki X (CRYPTO: CFloki X) has surged 111.4% to $0.00005218.

Cheems Inu (CRYPTO: CINU) is up 74.9% during the 24-hour period to $0.000000000000007802.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up 0.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1814 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 1.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003393.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: 2030 Floki describes itself as a smart AI rebase and reward token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that passively awards holders Dogecoin. 

The project behind the token says it plans to launch the first game in the history of the blockchain with a strong sense of 3D FPS shooting and advanced picture quality.

The token, which touched an all-time high of $0.000000437 earlier on Wednesday, noted on Twitter that its holders are increasing even in a red market.

Captain Inu says it aims to provide edutainment via comics featuring other Shiba Inu characters and influencers who defend the Inu Metaverse.

The token announced on Twitter that it has been newly listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

Christmas Floki X describes itself a rebasing token launched ahead of Christmas.

Cheems Inu says it aims to combine memes and crypto to bring money to the "masses of the internet."

The coin noted on Twitter that it now has over 22,000 holders of the token.

Read Next: Dogecoin Records 148% Surge In Large Transactions Over 24 Hours

