Solana Rips Higher Alongside Bitcoin: What You Should Know

byTyler Bundy
December 15, 2021 5:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Solana Rips Higher Alongside Bitcoin: What You Should Know

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is trading sharply higher Wednesday, as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rises modestly and while most cryptocurrencies are trading relatively flat. Solana have been trending on social media sites today because of the large upward movement.

Solana was up 15.69% at $177.23 at time of publication.

See Also: How To Buy Solana

Solana Daily Chart Analysis

  • Solana had been trading in an upward facing channel but recently fell below the channel. The large move today shows that the crypto is looking to test support again to see if it can recover the trendline and trade within the channel once more.
  • The crypto is trading below the 50-day moving average (green) but above the 200-day moving average (blue). This shows the stock is in a period of consolidation. The 50-day moving average may act as resistance, while the 200-day moving average may hold as support.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been slowly falling for the past couple weeks and sits at 44. This shows that sellers have been moving into the crypto, and selling pressure has now overtaken buying pressure, and there is more selling pressure in the market overall.soldaily12-15-21.png

What’s Next For Solana?

Solana is trading below the upward channel it once traded in. This channel was an area where the crypto traded with strong bullish momentum, but as it has fallen below support, bulls have lost some steam. Bulls are looking to see the crypto recover this trendline for the bullish momentum to pick up once again.

On the other side, bears are looking to see the crypto continue to fall and for this support level to begin to act as resistance. This may show the crypto is ready for further bearish moves in the future.

Related Link: Michael Jordan And Son Launch Solana-Based Fan Engagement Platform

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Technicals Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Ethereum Reacts Bullishly To Fed's Policy Change: Here's Why The Crypto May Be Headed Higher

Ethereum Reacts Bullishly To Fed's Policy Change: Here's Why The Crypto May Be Headed Higher

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) initially held up well while Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) took a downturn but after failing to surpass its Nov. 10 all-time high of $4,867.81 when the crypto made a run toward it on Dec. read more
Bitfarms, Beleaguered By Bitcoin, Ethereum Slump, Bounces Off Resistance: What's Next For The Crypto Miner?

Bitfarms, Beleaguered By Bitcoin, Ethereum Slump, Bounces Off Resistance: What's Next For The Crypto Miner?

Bitfarms, Ltd (NASDAQ: BITF) was falling about 4.5% lower intraday on Wednesday in sympathy with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: E read more
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin's Price Increased More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has increased 3.07% over the past 24 hours to $48,085.00, which is in the opposite direction of its trend over the past week, where it has experienced a 7% loss, moving from $50,647.74 to its current price. read more
UK Regulators Ban Coinbase And Kraken's Crypto Ads, Say Risks Are Minimized

UK Regulators Ban Coinbase And Kraken's Crypto Ads, Say Risks Are Minimized

United Kingdom advertising industry regulator Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) took down cryptocurrency-related ads by Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COI read more