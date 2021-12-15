Michael Jordan And Son Launch Solana-Based Fan Engagement Platform

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 15, 2021 4:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Michael Jordan And Son Launch Solana-Based Fan Engagement Platform

Six-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion and Chicago Bulls player Michael Jordan launched a Solana-based (CRYPTO: SOL) decentralized application (DApp) that aims to connect athletes and entertainers with fans.

What Happened: Jordan's HEIR (CRYPTO: HEIR) platform will let fans more closely engage with professional athletes through non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and community building features that allow access to exclusive benefits, according to a Wednesday Decrypt report.

The firm behind the project — HEIR Inc. — was co-founded by Michael Jordan and his son Jeffrey Jordan and raised $10 million in its seed round to launch its “culturally-inspired consumer brands rooted in tech and entertainment."

Also see: TOP SPORTS NFTS

The NBA star's son will lead the firm alongside former Nike brand manager Jeron Smith and marketing consultant Daniel George as it launches in 2022.

The $10 million seed funding round was led by Thrive Capital and also saw the participation of Solana Ventures, Reddit co-founder and Seven Seven Six founder Alexis Ohanian, current Bulls player Lonzo Ball, and New York Knicks Executive Vice President William Wesley.

In late March, Michael Jordan also notably took part in the $305 million funding round in Dapper Labs, the company behind the NBA Top Shot NFT collectibles and the CryptoKitties. 

Related Link: Golden State Warriors And FTX Sign Crypto And NFT Partnership: What Investors Should Know

Photo: Courtesy of Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Reddit Co-Founder And Solana Ventures Invest $100M To Build Social Media On Solana

Reddit Co-Founder And Solana Ventures Invest $100M To Build Social Media On Solana

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, told conference attendees on Tuesday that he has partnered with Solana Ventures to further the growth of decentralized social media projects on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain. read more
Solana Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Solana Decreases More Than 4% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Solana's (CRYPTO: SOL) price has fallen 4.59% to $157.78. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 20.0% loss, moving from $199.16 to its current price. read more
Traders Are More Bullish On Ethereum And This Layer 1 Peer Than Bitcoin Right Now

Traders Are More Bullish On Ethereum And This Layer 1 Peer Than Bitcoin Right Now

Traders are bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Solana (CRYPTO: read more
This Ethereum Rival Is Primed For A 259% Rally By January, As Per Kraken

This Ethereum Rival Is Primed For A 259% Rally By January, As Per Kraken

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has predicted a strong 259% rally for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rival and smart contract platform Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) by early 2022. read more