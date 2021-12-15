Michael Jordan And Son Launch Solana-Based Fan Engagement Platform

Six-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion and Chicago Bulls player Michael Jordan launched a Solana-based (CRYPTO: SOL) decentralized application (DApp) that aims to connect athletes and entertainers with fans.

What Happened: Jordan's HEIR (CRYPTO: HEIR) platform will let fans more closely engage with professional athletes through non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and community building features that allow access to exclusive benefits, according to a Wednesday Decrypt report.

The firm behind the project — HEIR Inc. — was co-founded by Michael Jordan and his son Jeffrey Jordan and raised $10 million in its seed round to launch its “culturally-inspired consumer brands rooted in tech and entertainment."

The NBA star's son will lead the firm alongside former Nike brand manager Jeron Smith and marketing consultant Daniel George as it launches in 2022.

The $10 million seed funding round was led by Thrive Capital and also saw the participation of Solana Ventures, Reddit co-founder and Seven Seven Six founder Alexis Ohanian, current Bulls player Lonzo Ball, and New York Knicks Executive Vice President William Wesley.

In late March, Michael Jordan also notably took part in the $305 million funding round in Dapper Labs, the company behind the NBA Top Shot NFT collectibles and the CryptoKitties.

Photo: Courtesy of Unsplash