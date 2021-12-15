These Knockoffs Are Outperforming Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Today Amid Market Recovery

Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Tuesday night after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu rose.

What Happened: MetaShiba (CRYPTO: MSHIBA) is up 59.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000001133 at press time. The coin has surged 53.3% against Bitcoin and also gained 55.7% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, Baby Floki Doge (CRYPTO: BABYFD) has risen 53.1% during the 24 hour-period to $0.0000000002070 and 3X Long Dogecoin Token (CRYPTO: DOGEBULL) has gained 49.6% over the period to $8.79.

Floki One (CRYPTO: floki) is up 48.15% over the 24-hour period to $0.000000001242.

For comparison, Dogecoin has gained 16.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1833 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has risen 1.3% over the past 24 hours to $0.00003367.

Why It Matters: MetaShiba, which calls Shiba Inu its “meme father,” describes itself as a token launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network that aims to collaborate with community-chosen charitable projects.

Baby Floki Doge, named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, is a multi-chain cryptocurrency on the Binance & Ethereum Smart Chain network.

The coin noted on Twitter that over 110 Binance Coin were purchased on Tuesday.

3X Long Dogecoin Token describes itself as an ERC20 token that seeks a return that corresponds to 3 times the daily return of Dogecoin.

Floki One says it is the first Floki token on the Harmony One mainnet. The project behind the token plans to launch its own non fungible token (NFT) line and also create two play-to-earn games for community members.

