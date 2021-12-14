Crypto Prices Go Haywire On CoinMarketCap; Hack Suspected

byMichael Cohen
December 14, 2021 5:36 pm
Crypto Prices Go Haywire On CoinMarketCap; Hack Suspected

Shortly before 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency websites went haywire, with wildly inaccurate prices appearing on the site, and with several relatively unknown coins listed in the top 10.

CoinMarketCap began showing the massive numbers for assets like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which was priced at $789,432,690,634.70, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) showed up as being worth $38,884,629,258.24 each. Meanwhile, the site listed the top crypto in the market as Cocos-BCX (CRYPT: COCOS) at a price of $25,241,256.57.

Other coins that were erroneously listed in the top 10 were Sora (CRYPTO: XOR) at a price of $274,807,219,254.69 and Hex (CRYPTO: HEX) ranked as the 10th biggest crypto and priced at $610,947.85.

CoinMarketCap acknowledged the issue via its Twitter account and said the problem is being addressed.

There was an instant reaction on Twitter with some suggesting the website was hacked.

Some on Twitter were quick to make light of the situation.

Other crypto websites and exchanges were not affected, as Coingecko and Coinbase retained accurate price information.

