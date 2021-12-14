Coinbase Set To Launch NFT Support Via Self-Custody Wallet

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 14, 2021 3:59 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase Set To Launch NFT Support Via Self-Custody Wallet

Major U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) plans to add non-fungible token (NFT) support to its self-custody wallet software, the Coinbase Wallet.

What Happened: Coinbase announced that its wallet will soon support NFTs and allow its users to view their collectibles and access leading NFT marketplaces, according to a Tuesday Cointelegraph report.

No launch date for the new feature was included in the announcement, but the company indicated that users will be able to access the additional option through the latest version of its web browser extension.

See Also: BEST NFT INVESTMENTS IN 2021

Coinbase also announced plans to make the integrated decentralized exchange feature more accessible and affordable for its users, which would allow for easier and cheaper conversion from one token to another.

In early November, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said there is a likelihood that the company’s non-fungible token segment could grow as big or even bigger than fungible tokens.

COIN Price Action: As of press time Coinbase's stock is trading at nearly $252 after seeing its price increase by 0.21% during the trading day.

Related Link: Illinois Congresswoman Invests In Bitcoin, Coinbase

Photo: Courtesy of coinbase.com/press

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

Related Articles

Top Ten NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: CryptoPunks Move Up, Ape Kids Club Biggest Gainer

Top Ten NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: CryptoPunks Move Up, Ape Kids Club Biggest Gainer

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, a NFT marketplace for buying and selling items. read more
eToro Founder Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club, Company Exploring NFTs: What Investors Should Know

eToro Founder Buys Bored Ape Yacht Club, Company Exploring NFTs: What Investors Should Know

Another Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) user changed their profile picture to a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Friday. read more
Top Ten NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: 2 New Projects Join List, Blue Chips Bored Ape, CryptoPunks, Art Blocks Surge

Top Ten NFTs By Weekly Sales Volume: 2 New Projects Join List, Blue Chips Bored Ape, CryptoPunks, Art Blocks Surge

The non-fungible token market continues to heat up with strong sales volume on OpenSea, a NFT marketplace for buying and selling items. read more
First Ever NFT ETF Launches: Here Are The Details And Holdings Of NFTZ

First Ever NFT ETF Launches: Here Are The Details And Holdings Of NFTZ

The rise of non-fungible tokens continues as a popular theme in 2021 with NFTs rising in value and stocks increasing their exposure to NFTs through token launches, marketplaces and partnerships with leading NFT projects. read more