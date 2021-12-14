Coinbase Set To Launch NFT Support Via Self-Custody Wallet

Major U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) plans to add non-fungible token (NFT) support to its self-custody wallet software, the Coinbase Wallet.

What Happened: Coinbase announced that its wallet will soon support NFTs and allow its users to view their collectibles and access leading NFT marketplaces, according to a Tuesday Cointelegraph report.

No launch date for the new feature was included in the announcement, but the company indicated that users will be able to access the additional option through the latest version of its web browser extension.

Coinbase also announced plans to make the integrated decentralized exchange feature more accessible and affordable for its users, which would allow for easier and cheaper conversion from one token to another.

In early November, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said there is a likelihood that the company’s non-fungible token segment could grow as big or even bigger than fungible tokens.

COIN Price Action: As of press time Coinbase's stock is trading at nearly $252 after seeing its price increase by 0.21% during the trading day.

Photo: Courtesy of coinbase.com/press