byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 14, 2021 2:35 pm
20K Retail Stores To Sell Playing Cards Linked To NFTs In Groundbreaking Deal

Toy producer MGA Entertainment will distribute collectible playing cards linked to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through a capillary worldwide network of 20,000 retail stores.

What Happened: MGA Entertainment entered into a partnership with digital asset consultancy firm Iconic in September and is now leveraging their blockchain expertise to make NFTs a part of its $25 billion L.O.L. Surprise brand, according to a Tuesday announcement.

MGA Entertainment issued 10 million physical packs of cards containing 50 million cards in total and plans to deliver them to stores worldwide before the end of the year. Card collectors will receive a QR code that when scanned allows them to redeem rewards in the Play L.O.L Surprise portal including NFTs, digital trading cards or a digital version of their physical card.

Ioconic CEO Jamie Lewis told Cointelegraph that the NFT collectible cards will launch in major retail outlets across the globe, "including Walmart, Target, and Walgreens in the US, and Tesco, Asda, Smyths, and Amazon in Europe." The NFTs will be hosted on the Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) blockchain.

Photo: Courtesy of www.mgae.com/press

