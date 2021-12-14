This Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Floki Is Up 493% Today Even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Slump

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 13, 2021 11:20 pm
Some of the Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) knockoffs are seeing strong gains as of Monday night even as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu fell.

What Happened: 2030 Floki (CRYPTO: 2030FLOKI), named after Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s pet dog Floki, is up 493.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00000005429 at press time. The coin has surged 520.1% against Bitcoin and also gained 527.49% against Ethereum.

Among the other knockoff coins, King Shiba (CRYPTO: KINGSHIB) has surged 80.1% during the past 24 hours to $0.03793 and Saint Inu (CRYPTO: SAINT) has gained 63.0% during the period to $0.000007855.

MetaDoge (CRYPTO: METADOGE) is up 32.4% over the 24-hour period to $0.00008879 and is trending in the top spot among all cryptocurrencies on CoinMarketCap.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 5.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1567 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 7.7% over the past 24 hours to $0.0000329.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It Matters: 2030 Floki describes itself as a smart AI rebase and reward token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that passively awards holders Dogecoin.

The coin, which touched an all-time high of $0.00000006972 earlier on Monday, noted on Twitter that more people are buying the token.

King Shiba is a token on the BSC that describes itself as the “true king of all Shiba tokens.”

The coin noted on Twitter that it is the top gainer on the Gate cryptocurrency exchange.

Saint Inu says it building a charity crypto platform. The project behind the platform plans to launch a gaming platform that will utilize P2D (Play to Donate) and P2E (Play to Earn) games.

MetaDoge describes itself as a “memecoin plus utility” in the crypto sphere. The coin, which touched an all-time high of $0.00009524 on Monday, noted on Twitter that it broke a new all-time high despite the cryptocurrency market being in the red.

Read Next: Why Elon Musk Thinks Dogecoin Is Better For Transactions Than Bitcoin

