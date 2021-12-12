Want To Buy Crypto? Check Out The Top Movers For Today

byBenzinga Insights
December 12, 2021 2:10 pm
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Convex Finance (CRYPTO: CVX) increased by 14.54% to $30.13. Trading volume for this coin is 1.51 million, which is 91.91% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CVX's estimated market cap is $1,265,852,302.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 41,020,817.16
  • Max Supply: 100,000,000
  • Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) rose 11.14% to $11.05 over the past 24 hours. Kadena's current trading volume totals $25.66 million, a 36.15% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $KDA's estimated market cap is $1,791,037,086.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 161,295,783.69
  • Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE) increased by 9.15% to $0.19. Trading volume for this coin is 62.76 million, which is 72.88% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ONE's estimated market cap is $2,162,526,684.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 11,464,203,274.10
  • Max Supply: 13,156,044,839.79
  • NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) rose 8.48% to $2.52 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $7.35 million, a 37.27% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,403,735,493.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
  • Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Radix (CRYPTO: XRD) is up 8.43% at $0.29. Trading volume for this coin is 620.89 thousand, which is 59.03% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 2,817,751,354.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 9,712,817,660.11
  • Max Supply: 24,000,000,000
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO: CRO) is up 7.84% at $0.61. Trading volume for this coin is 261.88 million, which is 29.52% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $CRO's estimated market cap is $15,544,398,060.00.
  • Circulating Supply: 25,263,013,692
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Celo (CRYPTO: CELO) is up 7.37% at $4.0. Trading volume for this coin is 25.99 million, which is 78.61% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $CELO's estimated market cap is $1,466,014,503.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 367,204,495
  • Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

  • LOSERS

  • Near (CRYPTO: NEAR) fell 3.46% to $10.89 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $401.66 million, which is 24.83% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEAR's estimated market cap is $6,257,689,828.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 574,695,538.32
  • Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • IoTeX (CRYPTO: IOTX) decreased by 3.35% to $0.12 over the past 24 hours. IoTeX's current trading volume totals $69.30 million, a 66.0% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,172,997,299.
  • Circulating Supply: 9,490,829,322.48
  • Max Supply: 9,496,266,827.32
  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) fell 1.63% to $3.67 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 605.02 thousand, which is 53.13% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $LEO's estimated market cap is $3,442,010,654.
  • Circulating Supply: 939,711,623.90
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • BitTorrent (CRYPTO: BTT) decreased by 1.25% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. BitTorrent's current trading volume totals $582.71 million, a 1.97% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $BTT's estimated market cap is $3,174,081,792.00 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 932,497,500,000
  • Max Supply: Not Available
  • Celsius Network (CRYPTO: CEL) declined by 1.2% to $3.9 over the past 24 hours. Celsius Network's current trading volume totals $2.19 million, a 70.06% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $CEL's estimated market cap is $1,648,343,570 as of today.
  • Circulating Supply: 423,415,980.35
  • Max Supply: Not Available

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

