Floki Inu Reveals Plans To Board Major Exchanges And Multiple Partnerships

byAdrian Zmudzinski
December 12, 2021 3:03 pm
Floki Inu (CRYPTO: FLOKI) — a rising star in the memecoin crypto market segment — made a slew of announcements earlier this month, doubling up its marketing efforts and working to earn its way to a major cryptocurrency exchange through new partnerships.

What Happened: In December Floki Inu's team apparently took no vacation, as can be deduced by the number of announcements shared on the coin's official Telegram channel.

On December 3 Floki Inu's team announced that it partnered with German professional football club Bayer 04 Leverkusen to be featured in the Europa League and Bundesliga. On the same day, the coin announced a partnership with Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) in a bet to extend its utility in the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape.

On December 5, Floki Inu also announced a major marketing campaign that resulted in its brand being featured on 8 premium walls and 180 billboards and signs in the top 20 cities of Israel. The premium walls include Beit Alfa, Elite Wall, Bursa Wall and the brand will also make its way to the High-tech business hub Yokneam, and HaHistadrut in Haifa.

There will also be 80 Floki Inu signs in Tel Aviv, Rishon LeZion, Petach Tikvah, Jerusalem, Haifa, Hod Hasharon, Ganei Tikvahm Kadima, and Ashkelon. Along with 100 signs in Givatayim, Holon, Netanya, and Rosh Haayin.

On December 8 the memecoin's team announced that it formed a partnership with major crypto market maker Wintermute to boost Floki trading volumes on the exchanges where it is available. Wintermute is officially partnered with over 50 of the world’s biggest exchanges and trading platforms as a major liquidity provider.

Wintermute's exchange partners include Coinbase Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), Binance, Huobi, Kraken, FTX, and Bitfinex as well as several major retail trading apps. Floki Inu's team is now hoping to leverage the partnership to have the coin listed on the major cryptocurrency exchanges that work with the market maker.

Last but not least, Floki Inu announced a partnership with Turkish football champion Fenerbahçe S. K. on December 9 and with Dutch team FC Twente on December 11. This will result in the brand being featured on the socks and LED screens on the stadium whenever the second-most-popular Turkish soccer team is playing, and on FC Twente's printed materials and social media channels.

